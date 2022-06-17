Aussie uses forklift to prevent moving car theft

A red car suspended in the air by a forklift

Credit, Queensland Police Service

photo caption,

Brendan Mills says using a forklift was the only way he could think of to stop theft

An Australian has resorted to an unusual way to prevent his car from being stolen, using a forklift to suspend the vehicle – and the alleged thief – in the air.

Police say a woman had broken into his home in Logan, west of Brisbane, showered and changed before attempting to steal the car.

She was about to run away when Brendan Mills and the family returned home.

“It all happened in front of us really fast,” Mills told local TV show Sunrise.

