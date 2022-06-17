Autism diagnosis in childhood helps to live better in adulthood – 06/17/2022

Autism spectrum disorder is characterized by difficulties in communication, social interaction, repetitive behavior patterns, among others.

The sooner the autistic person finds out about their condition, the better. This is what an unprecedented study has just revealed, which investigated the impact of the moment a person receives their diagnosis on future well-being. The analysis showed that knowing one’s situation at a younger age leads to better quality of life in adulthood.

For children, talking about it early can help them understand each other better and find more support. The research, published in the scientific journal Autism, evaluated 78 university students with the disorder who spoke about how they found out about their diagnosis, how they dealt with it and how they felt about their lives today.

It can be classified as level 1, 2 or 3 (mild, moderate or severe), depending on the need for support, and this will guide the individual therapeutic plan. According to data from the American CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), it affects one in 44 children.

The problem is that as there are few specific tests and the diagnosis is essentially clinical, based on history and observation, many autistic individuals reach adulthood without knowing it. “Sometimes it can be confused with attention deficit disorder, or if you believe that it’s just an ‘agitated’ child”, observes neurologist Erasmo Casella, from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

“It is usually associated with severe, non-functional, non-verbal conditions. We need to demystify these stereotypes”, reinforces pediatrician Mariana Granato, also from the hospital.

When is the time to count?

After hearing the testimony of the volunteers, the authors suggest that parents do not wait for their children to become adults to address the issue. One way of knowing the moment is when the child brings up questions about their way of being or about the difficulties of interactions with classmates.

However, this must be done taking into account her level of understanding. The goal is for the information to help you find your place and recognize yourself.

Even those who are at level 1 may have difficulties in socializing and have very concrete thinking that makes it difficult to understand abstract ideas, ironies and jokes.

They usually have a more rigid behavior, with difficulty getting out of the routine, and may have sensory changes with discomfort caused by noises, textures or flavors, for example.

That’s why every autistic person needs a lot of support, both from family and professional, as well as understanding from society. Hence the importance of knowing the condition as soon as possible.

“Adolescents tend to suffer a lot because they feel different, they may not perceive each other very much, or they may have fixations and talk about a single subject”, says Casella. That’s why they are often bullied or labeled “boring”.

On the other hand, late diagnosis – sometimes in adulthood – is often received as a relief. “Knowing the condition brings comfort, reduces anxiety”, says Mariana. According to researchers, even though emotions are difficult to deal with, it is never too late to understand yourself better.

The Invisible Disability

Daniella do Val, 45, is friendly, talkative, articulate, intelligent. A psychologist, she is an Educational Innovation Analyst at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. She’s been married for two decades, has an 11-year-old son and loves to dance. If conversation doesn’t interest her, she just doesn’t pay attention. She can also be quite direct on thorny issues. Although she likes loud music, noisy environments can create sensory overload. Daniella is autistic.

“The loud sound doesn’t bother me. But, in a place with too much noise, I feel like a satellite dish that hears and captures everything.” People don’t understand a disability they don’t see. “If we take a row or seat for the disabled, we are approached or we get accusing looks. When I talk about my disability, many think I’m lying or say: ‘but it’s light, right?'” – and that’s the hardest thing.”

Although she is at support level 1 of the spectrum, she has known since she was little that she is different. She liked to line up toys and cookies, she was passionate about putting together puzzles, an activity she still does today. She had food selectivity and delays in speech development and motor coordination. Not to mention the almost daily seizures.

Daniella and her mother were lucky enough to run into a doctor who identified autism at a young age, even though it wasn’t a clear diagnosis in the 1980s, which allowed her access to multi-professional therapies and medications for comorbidities at an early age.

But that didn’t make life any easier as a teenager. “The stigma is very high, I denied the diagnosis, it was a time when the disorder was not well known.” Seeking to insert herself, she tried to camouflage signs of atypical behavior such as repetitive movements with her fingers and swinging her body like a seesaw.

Reconciliation with herself and with autism happened in college, in the psychology course. “I started studying the disorder, I understood what it meant to be autistic and my place in the world, and that was liberating.”

She graduated, worked in various places, got married. “Today I understand my limits, I accept myself completely as I am, autism is part of me. And, despite still encountering prejudice and ableism, I’m not ashamed to show how I really am”, she concludes.