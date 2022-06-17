Bad debt hits record and reaches 66.1 million Brazilians in April, points out Serasa | Economy

Delinquency broke a new record in the country: in April, 66,132,670 Brazilians had their names in the red, the highest number in the Serasa Experian historical series, which began in 2016.
Since the beginning of the year, more than 2 million Brazilians have become delinquent.
- Searches by credit note reach record on Google; see how to increase the score, clear name and more
In all, there were R$ 271.6 billion in debts among defaulters.
“We know that the country’s economic instability has been affecting a large part of the population. However, some tools such as the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS and the anticipation of payment of the 13th salary for retirees can and should be used to reorganize personal finances, ease debts and try to get the name out of the red ”, said the Serasa economist in a note. , Luiz Rabbi.
For the economist at Serasa Experian, Luiz Rabi, the increase in delinquency during 2022 was an expected movement, but there are factors that can help the consumer in this situation.
Regarding the debt profile, the Banks and Cards segments account for 28.1% of debts, while basic accounts such as water, electricity and gas represent 22.9%.
In comparison with April 2021, the Financials sector had the greatest increase in the share of default, going from 9.6% to 12.4%.
“Finance companies usually offer credit for risk profiles, such as defaulting consumers. Therefore, the more unstable the economic scenario, the more default in this sector tends to grow”, explains Rabi, in a note,
The cut by age group shows that the defaulters are mostly between 26 and 60 years old (35.2%) and 41 to 60 years old (34.8%).