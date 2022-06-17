Bahia has 3,874 active cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours | Bahia

Bahia recorded, in the last 24 hours, 1,082 cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths from the disease, according to data released this Thursday (16), by the State Health Department (Sesab).
In addition, the state has 3,874 active cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bahia has recorded 1,557,823 confirmed cases, 1,523,980 recovered and 29,969 deaths.
The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system. The ministerial base has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.
The bulletin also counts 1,900,470 discarded cases, 338,222 under investigation and 63,832 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19.
The data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Thursday.
So far we have 11,607,965 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,704,045 with the second dose or single dose, 6,111,984 with the booster dose and 433,770 with the second booster.
Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 959,360 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 536,579 have already taken the second dose.
Bahia has 456 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. Of this total, 90 have hospitalized patients, which represents a general occupancy rate of 20%.
Of these beds, 190 are adult ICU beds with an occupancy rate of 18% (34 beds occupied).
In pediatric ICUs, 19 of the 23 vacancies are with patients (83% occupancy). Clinical beds for adults are at 11% occupancy and children’s beds at 33%.
In Salvador, of the 195 active beds, 50 are occupied (26% general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 24% and pediatric ICU beds are at 100%.
Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are 25% occupancy and pediatric beds are 0%.
