Bank of England raises interest rates for the 5th time in a row, says it will ‘act strong’

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business

The Bank of England (BoE) decided to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the fifth consecutive time, to 1.25%, amid persistently high inflation in the United Kingdom, after concluding a meeting of monetary policy this Thursday, 16th. The British BC’s decision was in line with analysts’ expectations.

According to a statement from the BoE, six of its nine monetary policy directors voted to raise the basic interest rate to 1.25%. The three dissidents advocated a more aggressive rate hike to 1.50%.

Amid the impacts of the war between Russia and Ukraine, in particular on energy prices, the BoE predicts that the British annual consumer inflation rate (CPI) is expected to stay above 9% in the coming months and accelerate to “a little more”. of 11% in October.

Also in the statement, the British Central Bank signaled that more aggressive increases in the basic interest rate may be necessary to tame inflation. “The (BoE’s monetary policy) committee will be particularly alert to indications of more persistent inflationary pressures and will act forcefully” if necessary,” he said.

The BoE also projects that the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) will contract by 0.3% in the second quarter of this year, on the back of weaker-than-expected results in April.

