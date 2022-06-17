Bayern Munich agree on the signing of Mané | english football

Bayern Munich has agreed on the transfer of forward Sadio Mané from Liverpool, now only the signing of the contract remains. This is what several newspapers and press stations in Germany and England reported this Friday. The clubs have yet to comment on the matter.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, specialized in the ball market, and the magazine “Kicker”, Bayern will pay 32 million euros (about R$ 169 million) to Liverpool for the transfer. The total value of the negotiation can reach 40 million euros, with the variables.

The broadcaster “Sky Sport”, the news agency AP and the newspaper “Daily Mirror” also published the information about Mané’s move to Bayern Munich. The player still needs to undergo medical examinations.

Last week, Liverpool had rejected Bayern’s second offer, estimated at €27 million. The English club called the offer “a joke”. According to the Liverpool Echo, the final amount of the transfer will compensate for what the Reds invested to get him out of Southampton in 2016.

Now 30 years old, Sadio Mané is expected to sign a contract with the German club until June 2025. He had a link with Liverpool until the end of next season and wanted to live a new experience.

The Senegalese forward has been at Anfield since the 2016/17 season. He played 269 official games and scored 120 goals for Liverpool.