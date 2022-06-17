Bella Campos underwent treatments to change her smile

Actress Bella Campos, the Muda of the soap opera “Pantanal”, underwent dental treatments before being successful in Bruno Lupieri’s remake. She started the smile changes in 2018, tells Quem.

The publication informs that gingival plastic surgery, tooth whitening, application of contact lenses and use of six resin veneers are among the procedures performed by the artist.

Bella is a client of a specialized clinic in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina. Bárbara Zini, responsible for the treatment of the actress, often shares photos and comments on the evolution on Instagram.

“There are patients who come to me to have a beautiful smile that looks natural. But what is a natural smile? so it was with Isabella’s case”, said Bárbara in a post on the social network.

Before “Pantanal”, Bella was pursuing a modeling career when she began to invest in changes to her smile. In a video published by Barbara, the actress commented on the treatment.

“They are always worried if the patient is enjoying it, or if it is staying in a natural way. They show small things that we are not noticing”, said the artist.

According to Quem, Bella Campos was quoted for the cast of the season of “Malhação” canceled due to covid-19. “We took the opportunity to reorganize the smile and take care of the bruxism that had set in”, said the dental clinic.