Best moments Ceará 0x0 Atlético-MG for the Brasileirão | 06/15/2022

Yellow
49′ – Fernando Sobral receives the card
In another game of the night
47′ – Bragantino 4 x 2 Coritiba (goal by Adrián Martínez) – Final Score
addition
45′ – Five more minutes of play
another yellow
44′ – Caleb is the yellow card of the time, due to a foul on Vina
Yellow
43′ – Júnior Alonso receives the card for a hard foul in the midfield
Lost!
40′ – In his first play on the field, Vargas receives from Ademir from the right, faces the goal and sends over!
Atletico change
40′ – Vargas in place of Castilho
In another game of the night
38′ – Goiás 0x1 Internacional (Edenílson’s goal)
Everson
37′ – Goalkeeper do Galo is down on the field and receives assistance
In another game of the night
36′ – Flamengo 1×0 Cuiabá (goal by Ayrton Lucas)
Ball possession
35′ – Ceará 51% x 49% Atlético-MG
Substitution in the visiting team
31′ – Caleb replacing Rubens
Yellow
30′ – Rubens receives the card
Bragantino thrash
29′ – Bragantino 4 x 1 Coritiba (Natan’s goal)
Other games start
27′ – Rolls the ball in the round for Goiás x Internacional and Flamengo x Cuiabá
change the voice
lack of objectivity
23′ – Both teams attack, but make mistakes in the last moves of each play
changes in rooster
changed your mind
14′ – Referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira scores a corner for Ceará, but then switches to a goal kick
prevented
10′ – After hitting and hitting in the attack area, Luiz Otávio takes the leftover, but is caught in an irregular position
In the other game in progress
6′ – Bragantino 3 x 1 Coritiba (Igor Paixão’s goal)
Almost!
3′ – Arana takes advantage of the first shot at the entrance of the area on the left and the ball passes close to the left!
Ball rolling again
second half starts
Break
Ceará 0x0 Atletico MG
addition
45′ – Two more minutes in the first half
In the other game in progress
41′ – Bragantino 3 x 0 Coritiba (Hyoran’s goal)
Yellow
40′ – Richard Coelho receives the card for a complaint
Get out
39′ – Hulk receives in depth through the middle, sprints to the middle of the penalty area and kicks with his beak. The ball passes to the left of the goal.
Replacement in Ceará
38′ – Mendoza leaves injured for Erick’s entry
In the other game in progress
37′ – Bragantino 2 x 0 Coritiba (Artur’s goal)
submissions
36′ – Ceará 2 x 1 Atlético-MG
game truncated
32′ – Both teams fight hard for the ball in midfield and don’t create many chances in the last minutes
pressure marking
27′ – Ceará climbs the mark and presses the ball out of Galo
Richardson
20′ – Midfielder feels pain in his leg and is down, but gets up soon
exit Everson
17′ – Goalkeeper do Galo leaves the goal to take a punch after a cross from the left
In the other game in progress
12′ – Bragantino 1 x 0 Coritiba (Hyoran’s goal)
keno
9′ – Striker is down for a while, but gets up
Get out!
5′ – Hulk receives from Nacho from the left, dominates at the entrance of the small area and sends it over the goal, after a deflection!
whistle the referee
Roll the ball at Castelão!
Ceará lineup
Atlético lineup
Goodnight
At 19:00, the ball will roll at Castelão. Stay tuned for game details with us.
How and where to watch Ceará vs Atlético-MG live
In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Ceará vs Atletico MG live will be broadcast by SporTV and Premiere FC