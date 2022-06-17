Best moments Ceará 0x0 Atlético-MG for the Brasileirão | 06/15/2022

49′ – Fernando Sobral receives the card

47′ – Bragantino 4 x 2 Coritiba (goal by Adrián Martínez) – Final Score

45′ – Five more minutes of play

44′ – Caleb is the yellow card of the time, due to a foul on Vina

43′ – Júnior Alonso receives the card for a hard foul in the midfield

40′ – In his first play on the field, Vargas receives from Ademir from the right, faces the goal and sends over!

40′ – Vargas in place of Castilho

38′ – Goiás 0x1 Internacional (Edenílson’s goal)

37′ – Goalkeeper do Galo is down on the field and receives assistance

36′ – Flamengo 1×0 Cuiabá (goal by Ayrton Lucas)

35′ – Ceará 51% x 49% Atlético-MG

31′ – Caleb replacing Rubens

30′ – Rubens receives the card

29′ – Bragantino 4 x 1 Coritiba (Natan’s goal)

27′ – Rolls the ball in the round for Goiás x Internacional and Flamengo x Cuiabá

23′ – Both teams attack, but make mistakes in the last moves of each play

14′ – Referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira scores a corner for Ceará, but then switches to a goal kick

10′ – After hitting and hitting in the attack area, Luiz Otávio takes the leftover, but is caught in an irregular position

6′ – Bragantino 3 x 1 Coritiba (Igor Paixão’s goal)

3′ – Arana takes advantage of the first shot at the entrance of the area on the left and the ball passes close to the left!

second half starts

Ceará 0x0 Atletico MG

45′ – Two more minutes in the first half

41′ – Bragantino 3 x 0 Coritiba (Hyoran’s goal)

40′ – Richard Coelho receives the card for a complaint

39′ – Hulk receives in depth through the middle, sprints to the middle of the penalty area and kicks with his beak. The ball passes to the left of the goal.

38′ – Mendoza leaves injured for Erick’s entry

37′ – Bragantino 2 x 0 Coritiba (Artur’s goal)

36′ – Ceará 2 x 1 Atlético-MG

32′ – Both teams fight hard for the ball in midfield and don’t create many chances in the last minutes

27′ – Ceará climbs the mark and presses the ball out of Galo

20′ – Midfielder feels pain in his leg and is down, but gets up soon

17′ – Goalkeeper do Galo leaves the goal to take a punch after a cross from the left

12′ – Bragantino 1 x 0 Coritiba (Hyoran’s goal)

9′ – Striker is down for a while, but gets up

5′ – Hulk receives from Nacho from the left, dominates at the entrance of the small area and sends it over the goal, after a deflection!

Roll the ball at Castelão!

At 19:00, the ball will roll at Castelão. Stay tuned for game details with us.