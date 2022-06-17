Best moments of Netherlands 0-3 Brazil in the Women’s Volleyball Nations League | 06/16/2022

MUST RESPECT!

Brazil took no notice of the Netherlands and applied a resounding 3-0.

BRAZIL’S VICTORY

MATCHPOINT!

Brazil reaches 24 and is one point away from victory. Netherlands has 22

BRAZIL IN FRONT!

22 to 21. Game catches fire!

All the same!

Netherlands 21-21 Brazil

Turn turn;

I ended up zipping. Netherlands ahead: 20-19.

IN THE RIGHT MOMENT!

Brazil turns the game to 19 to 17 and passes ahead of the game. final stretch.

Holland in front!

For the first time in 3 sets, Holland is ahead of the Brazilian team. 16-15.

It was just a flash in the pan…

Brazil has already passed ahead again. 12 to 9

Holland woke up!

All the same in the third set: 9-9.

Holland arrives;

Netherlands 7-8 Brazil

3rd set:

And it’s only Brazil… The girls already opened up an advantage in the third set: 8-5.

BRAZIL WINS THE 2nd SET!

Apparently the Dutch have not yet arrived in Brasilia. Brazil 2×0.

SET POINT!

Brazilian team opens 24 to 13 and can close the set.

Holland pulls up!

Three points in a row for the Dutch: 15×10 for Brazil.

2nd set:

Netherlands 7-15 Brazil

GIANT Defense!

The performance of the Brazilian defense is worthy of applause so far in Brasilia!

2nd set;

Advantage of Brazil is already at 7. The game was 10×5, but it is already 10-7 for Brazil.

2nd set:

The second set begins as the first ended. Brazil in front: 5 to 3 over Holland.

Brazil highlights:

Statistics:

Six points from Pri Daroit, five in the attack, in the first set. Leads Brazil vs Netherlands statistics

THE 1st SET HAS OWNER!

Brazil 1×0 Netherlands. Brazil beat Holland 25-16 and went ahead in the game.

1st Set:

Brasil broke through and scored 23 points in this first set. Holland scored 14. We are close to the end of the first set.

DELAY IN 10 MINUTES:

The game will be delayed ten minutes on account of Italy’s hard-fought victory over the Dominican Republic earlier. Egonu’s team, which was on the bench, but entered during the match, suffered to beat the Dominicans by 3 sets to 2.

BRAZIL CAMPAIGN IN THE LEAGUE OF NATIONS

5 MINUTES!

It’s not long before the ball goes up to the Women’s Volleyball Nations League. Brazil vs Holland. Girls warming up on the court.

DR night?

Tonight’s Brazil-Holland match will pit Carol and Anne Buijs against each other. The two have played together at Praia Clube since 2020 and are girlfriends. On court, Carol seeks victory for Brazil, while Anne wants to win for Holland.

Brazil vs Turkey:

OTHERS GAMES:

STATISTICS:

According to the Nations League website, the best player when it comes to blocking is Ana Carolina, Carol, from the Brazilian team. We hope to rely heavily on her blocks tonight.

Where and how to watch the Netherlands vs Brazil game on TV in real time?

20:07 3 hours ago

When is the match between Netherlands vs Brazil and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Holland and Brazil will start at 21:00 (Brasilia time), being played at Arena BRB Nilson Nelson, in Brasília. The match between Holanda x Brazil will be broadcast on SporTV 2, on pay-per-view. You can find everything here at VAVEL Brasil.

CALLED UP FROM BRAZIL:

For the second stage of the League of Nations, coach José Roberto Guimarães selected the setters Macris and Roberta; the opposites Rosamaria and Kisy; the central Carol, Diana, Lorena and Júlia Kudiess; the tips Gabi, Pri Daroit, Julia Bergmann and Ana Cristina; and liberos Natinha and Nyeme.

BRAZILIAN GAMES:

SPEAK, ROSAMARY

CONFRONTATION HISTORY:

NETHERLANDS LOSES TO GERMANY:

BRAZIL ATROPELA TURKEY:

TIME AND PLACE

The match between Netherlands vs Brazil is valid for the 6th round of the Women’s Volleyball Nations League. The match marks the meeting of two teams at opposite times in the table. The Brazilian team is looking for its third fifth victory in six matches to get closer to the leadership in the Group, which still has Japan, with 17 points, China with 13 and the United States, with 12, the same score as Brazil. On the other hand, the Netherlands wants to recover from a bad campaign. The Netherlands team accumulated five defeats in the five matches they played and added just two points, being the runner-up in the tournament. It goes without saying that Brazil enters as the favorite, even for playing at home. The ball goes up at 21:00 (Brasília time), at the BRB Nilson Nelson Arena, in Brasilia

Welcome and welcome to the Netherlands vs Brazil game

