Bia has game suspended in the 3rd set due to lack of light

Birmingham (England) – Beatriz Haddad Maia’s second game at the Birmingham WTA 250 had to be suspended due to lack of natural light. The Brazilian was at a disadvantage on the scoreboard against the Polish Magdalena Frech, 91st in the ranking, who led by 1/6, 7/5 and 4/2, with 2h01 of dispute. The match will resume on the morning of this Friday, around 8:30 am (GMT) with Bia on the serve. The winner will face Italian Camila Giorgi, seed 3 in the tournament and 26th in the ranking, on the same day, for the round of 16.

Number 1 in Brazil and 32 in the world, Bia tries to extend her winning streak on grass. Last week, she was champion in singles and doubles in Nottingham. Last Tuesday, she debuted in Birmingham, beating Czech Petra Kvitova, twice champion of the tournament. With that, she has six straight wins on grass in singles and ten in singles and doubles.

First impeccable set for the Brazilian

Bia had an impeccable first set, especially on the serve. The Brazilian put 92% of first services on the court and only lost one point in the service throughout the partial. Also counting on four double faults from her opponent, she created constant pressure on Frech’s serve and got three breaks. Increasingly comfortable and confident on the grass court, Bia commanded the back rallies and also showed good presence near the net.

Polish bet on variations in the second set

The second set was much more balanced and Frech looked for some tactical variations, using more backhand slices and some left, trying to break the Brazilian’s rhythm. Bia’s service performance also dropped, to 73% first serve on court and four double faults. The partial had eight break-points, four for each side, and three breaks. Frech was the first to break and opened 4/2, while Bia saved a set-point and returned the break when the rival served to the set, but would lose the service again in the last game of the partial.

Bia complained about the playing conditions in the decisive set

Frech got a break in the service right in the opening of the third set and left with 2/0. Bia had two chances to return the break and did not take advantage of them. After suffering two falls on the court, the Brazilian questioned the condition of the game in Birmingham, due to the humidity, which made the grass very slippery. She spoke to referee Kelly Thomson and a tournament supervisor: “If something happens to me, if I break something, who is responsible?” said the tennis player, who has a long injury history. It was almost 9 pm (local time) when the tournament management decided to suspend the match due to lack of natural light.

Check out this Friday’s schedule in Birmingham.

Ann Jones Center Court – 7am

[Q]Donna Vekic (CRO) vs. [6]Sorana Cirstea (ROM)

Magdalena Frech (POL) vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA), 1/6 7/5 4/2 – continues

Dayana Yastremska (UCR) vs. [8]Shuai Zhang (CHN)

[C]Katie Boulter (GBR) vs. [2]Simona Halep (ROM)

[3]Camila Giorgi (ITA) vs. Magdalena Frech (POL) or Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)