Bolsonaro says Brazil could “plunge into chaos” if Petrobras readjusts prices

O presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) escreveu em sua conta no Twitter que a Petrobras pode “mergulhar o Brasil num caos” caso promova um reajuste dos combustíveis.

“Its president, directors and advisers are well aware of what happened with the truckers’ strike in 2018, and the disastrous consequences for Brazil’s economy and the lives of our people,” he tweeted.

Also according to him, the Federal Government, as a shareholder, “is against any readjustment in fuels, not only because of the exaggerated profit of Petrobras in the midst of the global crisis, as well as for the public interest provided for in the State-owned Companies Law”.

Green light for readjustment at Petrobras

The board of directors of Petrobras held an emergency meeting this Thursday (16th) and, according to Estadão/Broadcast, approval was given for the executive board to readjust prices, which could happen this Friday an increase in prices . The value of the discharge was not informed to the counselors.

Gasoline prices have been frozen for almost 100 days at Petrobras refineries, while diesel prices have been raised for the last time 36 days ago. Data from the Brazilian Association of Importers and Fuels (Abicom) show that the lag reaches 18% for diesel and 14% for gasoline compared to international quotations.

With prices out of step with those abroad, Petrobras has been under pressure from the government to keep gasoline and diesel frozen until the elections, while the market expects the company to proceed with its import parity price (PPI) policy.

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), announced this Thursday, 16th, that he will call for next Monday, 20th, a meeting of leaders to discuss Petrobras’ pricing policy.

On Twitter, the deputy raised his tone against the state-owned company, called the company an “independent country” and said that the company declared war on the Brazilian people.

“While we try to alleviate the drama of the most vulnerable in this unprecedented global crisis, the Brazilian state-owned company that has a social function acts as a friend of billionaire profits and an enemy of Brazil”, amended Lira, on Twitter.

“On Monday, I will be convening a meeting of leaders to discuss Petrobras’ pricing policy. Petrobras policy, which belongs to Brazil and not to the Petrobras board”, warned the president of the Chamber.

