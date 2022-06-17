Botafogo imposes itself, beats São Paulo at home and leaves the Z-4

Botafogo played better and beat São Paulo 1-0 today (16), at Nilton Santos, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. The goal was scored by Kayque, his first with the shirt of the Rio de Janeiro club. Tricolor lost its 15-game unbeaten streak.

Botafogo imposed itself from the beginning and created the main chances of the game. São Paulo even had possession of the ball, but gave little work to goalkeeper Gatito and irritated Rogério Ceni in the technical area. Kayque’s beautiful goal came 15 minutes into the final stage.

The victory makes Luís Castro’s Botafogo breathe and leave the relegation zone. Fogão is now 13th, with 15 points, while São Paulo is in fifth place in the table, with 18 added.

Botafogo will return to the field to face Internacional on Sunday, in Beira-Rio, for the 14th round of the Brasileirão. São Paulo will host Palmeiras, in Morumbi, on Monday.

Who did well at Botafogo: Kayque

Responsible for “carrying the piano” in the midfield of Botafogo, midfielder Kayque unfolded in front of São Paulo. Author of the winning goal, the player was already standing out long before scoring. Efficient in marking, Kayque also appeared as a surprise element in the opponent’s area. Acting from one area to the other, shirt 62 was the highlight at Nilton Santos.

Who was bad at Botafogo: Patrick de Paula

In a match marked by a lot of fighting for the ball, Patrick de Paula was a little different. Scattered, the midfielder missed simple passes, did not play in the same rotation as his teammates and drove part of the crowd crazy at Nilton Santos. One of those responsible for articulating the offensive sector, Patrick produced little.

Who did well in São Paulo: Patrick

The Tricolor midfielder was the one who offered the most danger and even helped in the marking.

Who did badly in São Paulo: Rafinha and Luciano

Rafinha and Luciano missed many passes. Rafinha still offered spaces on her side. Luciano created almost nothing.

Botafogo’s game: victory based on the fight

Botafogo were far from brilliant at Nilton Santos, but they made their disposition the main ingredient in the 1-0 victory over São Paulo. The team strongly marked the rival, presented difficulties in the construction, but fought for every ball. In the final stage, Bota opened up a little more, gave space to the tricolors, but went more decisively to attack. At the base of the race, Bota interrupted a series of four defeats, left the sticking zone and breathed more relieved in the Brazilian.

Sao Paulo’s game: low intensity

São Paulo didn’t know what to do with the ball and practically gave goalkeeper Gatito no trouble. The tricolores played, played, played and built almost nothing.

São Paulo in trouble

In the 18th minute, Saravia and Calleri had a disagreement and Botafogo’s right-back pushed the Argentine forward aggressively inside the area. The referee scored nothing and VAR did not call Wilton Pereira Sampaio to review the bid.

Calleri x Carli

The striker of São Paulo was strange more than once with the defender of Botafogo. In the second half, Calleri hit Carli with the cleats of his boot and then took the injured hand. Carli was disgusted.

Last minute

São Paulo announced the lineup with Gabriel Neves in midfield. Close to the ball rolling, however, coach Rogério Ceni moved, removed the Uruguayan and put Diego Costa as the third defender.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 1 x 0 SÃO PAULO

Place: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: June 16, 2022 (Thursday)

Time: 4 pm

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Audience and income: 18677/R$ 453,785.00

Yellow cards: Kanu, Patrick de Paula, Saravia, Carli, Kayque and Cuesta (BOT) and Patrick, Calleri and Arboleda (SAO)

GOAL:

Botafogo: Kayque, 15 minutes into the 2Q

BOTAFOGO: Gatito, Kanu, Carli and Cuesta; Saravia (Daniel Borges), Patrick de Paula (André Anderson), Kayque (Barreto), Lucas Piazon (Chay) and Hugo; Vinícius Lopes and Erison (Matheus Nascimento) Technician: Luís Castro

SAO PAULO: Jandrei, Diego Costa (Eder), Arboleda and Léo; Rafinha (Igor Vinicius), Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Patrick and Welington (Reinaldo); Luciano (Rigoni) and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni