Brazil records 148 deaths from Covid in 24 hours; moving average has been up for a week | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (16) 148 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 668,892 since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 149. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was 59%, indicating an upward trend in deaths from the disease for the sixth day in a row.
- Total deaths: 668,892
- Death record in 24 hours: 148
- Average deaths in the last 7 days: 149 (14-day variation: 59%)
- Total known confirmed cases: 31,640,775
- Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 31,009
- Average new cases in the last 7 days: 40,088 (14-day variation: 29%)
Acre, Ceará, Distrito Federal, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima and Tocantins did not publish their bulletins until 8 pm this Thursday. Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Piauí, Rondônia and Sergipe did not register deaths in 24 hours.
In total, the country registered 31,009 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 31,640,775 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 40,088, a variation of 29% compared to two weeks ago.
At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.
The consortium of press vehicles will not disclose vaccination data in the country this Thursday (16), Friday (17), Saturday (18) and Sunday (19), re-publishing the data on Monday (20).
Death curve in the states
- Rising (9 states): MS, SE, GO, AM, SP, ES, MT, RS, PE
- In stability (8 states): PA, PI, AP, PB, AL, BA, SC, PR
- Falling (3 states): MA, RN, RO
- They did not disclose (2 states and the DF): AC, CE, DF, MG, RJ, RR and TO
The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.
