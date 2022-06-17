‘Bruno Pereira’s spirits are walking in the forest and spread among us’, says indigenist’s wife

support the 247

247 – Wife of the indigenist of the National Indian Foundation (Funai) Bruno Pereira, the anthropologist Beatriz Matos said, this Thursday (16), in a social network, that the “spirits of Bruno are walking in the forest and spread in us, our strength is much bigger.”

Brothers Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as Pelado, and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos, confessed to the murder of Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips. They disappeared on the 5th of this month in the Amazon.

Amarildo has been in detention since June 7. According to the police, he was seen by riverside people, on the day of his disappearance, in a speedboat behind Pereira and Phillips’ boat. Police found traces of blood on his boat, which he had been denying had anything to do with the case. Oseney was temporarily arrested on Tuesday (14) for 30 days.

In addition to Amarildo and Oseney, the Federal Police are investigating three more suspects in the murder of the journalist and the indigenist.

According to the corporation, the organic material found during searches by the indigenist and the journalist is part of the human stomach.

