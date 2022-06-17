‘Bruno’s spirits are walking in the forest and spread among us’, says indigenist’s wife | For

This Thursday (16), the wife of indigenist Bruno Pereira spoke out for the first time after the Federal Police officially confirmed that two arrested suspects confessed to the death of Bruno and English journalist Dom Phillips, who disappeared on June 5th. , in a region close to the Vale do Javari indigenous land, in Amazonas.

“Now that Bruno’s spirits are walking in the forest and spread among us, our strength is much greater”, wrote anthropologist Beatriz Matos in a publication on her account on the social network.

2 of 2 Brazilian indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips — Photo: Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Brazilian indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips — Photo: Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

The brothers Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as Pelado, and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as Dos Santos, confessed to involvement in the murders of Bruno and Dom.

Amarildo has been in detention since June 7. According to the police, he was seen by riverside people, on the day of his disappearance, in a speedboat right behind Pereira and Phillips’ boat. Agents found traces of blood on Pelado’s boat, which had been denying any connection with the case. Oseney was temporarily arrested on Tuesday (14).

According to a PF source, Pereira and Phillips were shot dead and their bodies burned and buried. The motive for the crime is still unclear, but the police are investigating whether it is related to illegal fishing activity in the region. The second largest indigenous land in the country, Vale do Javari is the scene of conflicts typical of the Amazon: drug trafficking, theft of wood and the advance of mining.

Before disappearing, Pereira, who was a licensed servant of the National Indian Foundation (Funai), and Phillips had left the São Rafael Community on a two-hour trip to Atalaia do Norte, but they did not reach their destination.

Shortly after the disappearance, the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (Univaja) stated that Pereira received constant threats from loggers, prospectors and fishermen. In a statement released at the time, the organization described Pereira as “experienced and profound knowledge of the region, as he was the regional coordinator of Funai de Atalaia do Norte for years”.