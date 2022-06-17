Caixa closes deposits of R$ 1,000, but millions can still withdraw

Workers with a balance in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can still redeem the amount of up to BRL 1,000 released by Caixa Econômica Federal through the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal. The sport’s official calendar ended on June 15, but millions of people can still cash out.

Data from the Ministry of Labor and Welfare show that approximately 42 million workers became eligible to withdraw funds from the fund. As it was not necessary to request the ransom, only in case of an error in the data, many people had the money released and can still withdraw it.

That is, with the end of the transfer schedule, the withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS is available to those born from January to December. The consultation of the deposited amount can be done via FGTS application.

Is withdrawal mandatory?

Not. Anyone not interested in moving these fund values ​​can inform Caixa of the decision. The service channels to undo the automatic credit are: FGTS application or bank branches. The deadline for this operation is November 10th.

However, considering that the credit must have already been deposited for withdrawal, the worker can wait for the automatic return of the money to the fund account, duly corrected, after December 15th.

How to withdraw the extraordinary FGTS?

With all the amounts released, workers who had funds deposited can transfer the FGTS amount to other accounts using the Caixa Tem application. The tool is responsible for managing the digital social savings account, which is where the extraordinary withdrawal money was sent.

In addition, workers can pay slips or bills, or use the virtual debit card and QR Code during transactions in pharmacies, supermarkets, bakeries and other types of establishments.