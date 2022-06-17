Caoa Chery launches the cheapest electric car in Brazil, the iCar

Caoa Chery launches the iCar, the cheapest 100% electric car in Brazil and electrifies four more models: Tiggo 8 Pro Plug-in Hybrid, Tiggo 5x PRO Hybrid, Tiggo 7 PRO Hybrid and Arrizo 6 PRO Hybrid. Imported from China, the iCar arrives at dealerships at the end of June for R$ 139,990.

The iCar comes to dispute the market where the Renault Kwid E-Tech and the Jac E-JS1 compete.

The Caoa subcompact has a range of 282 km. The urban subcompact is 3.20m long, 1.67m wide and 1.59m high. The trunk has a capacity of 100 liters, however, with the backrest folded it takes up to 380 liters.

The brand electrifies its entire range by 2023 and positions the “Q Power” strategy with the slogan “Light up the Future”, launched globally by Chery China.

Sustainability

Márcio Alfonso, Vice President of Operations at Caoa Chery in Brazil, said that Caoa Chery is committed to reducing CO2 emissions by 400 thousand tons by 2027. The intention is, in the accumulated, to reduce 35% by 2030, of which 15% must occur by 2025 and the remaining 20% ​​by 2030.

Therefore, they developed hybridization with ethanol. “It’s a very efficient solution for reducing greenhouse gases,” he said.

The presentation of the new hybrids produced in Anápolis (GO) was another highlight of the automaker, in addition to bringing the iCar from China.

Tiggo 5x PRO Hybrid and Tiggo 7 PRO Hybrid, with mild hybrid system (48V), arrive from July. Both have a flex-hybrid engine. The first will cost BRL 169,990 and the Tiggo 7 Pro, BRL 199,990. The Arrizo 6 PRO Hybrid comes in August for R$159,990.

The Tiggo 8 Pro Plug-in Hybrid, which will debut in August, has a launch price of BRL 269,990.