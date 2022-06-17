Capital maintains vaccination duty against covid and Influenza on holiday – Capital

There will be three vaccination sites that will work without breaks from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Vaccination in Campo Grande will be all day this Thursday (16). (Photo: Publicity/Sesau)

During Corpus Christi holiday, this Thursday (16), Sesau (Municipal Health Department) will carry out vaccination duty against covid-19 and influenza.

The health units Dona Neta, Moreninhas and 26 de Agosto will be open from 7:30 am to 5 pm, without breaks.

According to Sesau, the shift seeks to serve the population that works during working days, when the vaccination points work, and are unable to get vaccinated. Until this Wednesday (15), almost 1.9 million doses were applied to the population of the Capital.

Covid-19 – They can vaccinate the entire population aged 5 years and over who have not yet taken the first dose, as well as the second, as long as it is within the range stipulated by the vaccine manufacturer.

The third dose is available for people 12 years and older who have taken two doses for at least four months, or immunocompromised people within 28 days of the last dose.

The fourth dose will be applied only to people aged 50 years or older, health workers and also to those who are immunocompromised, as long as the interval of four months is observed.

Influenza – The following publics can take the flu vaccine: pregnant and postpartum women up to 45 days postpartum; indigenous population; people with comorbidities and those with permanent disabilities; truck drivers and road passenger transport workers; port workers; security and rescue forces; armed forces; staff of the penitentiary system; population deprived of liberty and young people in compliance with socio-educational measures.