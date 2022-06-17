‘Cara e Courage’: Pat and Moa find one of the women in the mysterious photo with Clarice | come around

Why did Clarice (Taís Araujo) keep a photo with a group of women, all wearing orange pantsuits, the same clothes she wore when she died?
Who are the women who were with Clarice in the image found by Ítalo (Paulo Lessa), in the businesswoman’s safe?
In addition to the former security guard and lover of the businesswoman, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Moa (Marcelo Serrado) know the importance of the photo in solving the mystery of Clarice’s death and are looking for answers.
Remember the SG invasion
Italo opens Clarice’s safe
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Rico (Andre Luiz Frambach) shows Teca (Raquel Rocha) a photo of Clarice (Taís Araujo) with a group of women dressed alike — Photo: TV Globo
Rico (André Luiz Frambach) shows the image to his mother, Teca (Raquel Rocha), who says he recognizes one of the girls: she is the famous actress Andrea Pratini (Maria Eduarda de Carvalho).
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Maria Eduarda de Carvalho plays the actress Andrea Pratini — Photo: TV Globo/Victor Pollak
“If this Andrea Pratini is part of the group, she can tell us about the meaning of this outfit and what this group does”, Moa is excited, while Pat starts looking for the actress’ contact.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Moa (Marcelo Serrado) plan how to approach Andrea Pratini (Maria Eduarda de Carvalho) — Photo: TV Globo
The stuntwoman doesn’t find any trace of Andréia Pratini on social media, but fate conspires in our heroes’ favor.
In a job they get via Armandinho (Rodrigo Fagundes), Pat and Moa come face to face with the girl.
“Well, let me explain the scheme: you, Moa, are going to be Hugo Sá’s stunt double, you know, right? And you, Pat, are going to be Andréa Pratini’s stunt double”, announces the commercial’s director.
“We found the woman in the photo!”, celebrates Moa.
The scenes will air in this Friday’s chapter, 6/17, of Cara e Coragem.
17 June
Friday
Teca walks away from Rico with the photo in hand, and Ítalo is worried. Lou gets emotional when she sees pictures of Pat’s childhood. Martha argues with Vini. Teca recognizes one of the women in the photo with Clarice. It is actress Andréa Pratini. Danilo invites Bob Wright to his house for dinner. Rebeca warns that she has applied for custody of Chiquinho. Samuel sees Anita on the street and chases after her, calling her Clarice. Rico and Ítalo tell Pat and Moa about Andréa Pratini. Danilo has fun with Duarte being Bob Wright. Paulo discovers that his ex-girlfriend, Marcela, will be the new delegate. Baby, Danilo’s henchman, follows Duarte. Moa humiliates herself for Armandinho and gets him and Pat a job. Danilo tells Leonardo and Regina that Pat and Moa have the research folder. The stuntmen are hired for a campaign and discover that Andréa Pratini is the actress on the film set.
