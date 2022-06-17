‘Cara e Courage’: Pat and Moa find one of the women in the mysterious photo with Clarice | come around

17 June Friday

Teca walks away from Rico with the photo in hand, and Ítalo is worried. Lou gets emotional when she sees pictures of Pat’s childhood. Martha argues with Vini. Teca recognizes one of the women in the photo with Clarice. It is actress Andréa Pratini. Danilo invites Bob Wright to his house for dinner. Rebeca warns that she has applied for custody of Chiquinho. Samuel sees Anita on the street and chases after her, calling her Clarice. Rico and Ítalo tell Pat and Moa about Andréa Pratini. Danilo has fun with Duarte being Bob Wright. Paulo discovers that his ex-girlfriend, Marcela, will be the new delegate. Baby, Danilo’s henchman, follows Duarte. Moa humiliates herself for Armandinho and gets him and Pat a job. Danilo tells Leonardo and Regina that Pat and Moa have the research folder. The stuntmen are hired for a campaign and discover that Andréa Pratini is the actress on the film set.

