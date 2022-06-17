‘Cara e Courage’: Samuel is in shock at what he sees | come around

The fisherman, the last person who was with the businesswoman before she was found dead, told Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) and the police that he had an affair with Clarice and that she left a farewell letter, which served as the basis for the report. of suicide.
Ítalo goes to Samuel’s house to demand explanations from the fisherman about his involvement with Clarice
Then it was the turn of Anita, Clarice’s doppelganger, reacting to seeing Samuel on TV, involved in the death of the SG director.
Anita reacts to seeing Samuel on television
But, after all, what do Clarice, Anita and Samuel have in common?
In this Friday’s chapter, 6/17, of Cara e Coragem, the fisherman sees Anita on the street and is surprised, thinking she is Clarice.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Samuel (Alejandro Claveaux) sees Anita (Taís Araujo) on the street and calls her Clarice (Taís Araujo) — Photo: Tv Globo
He yells out the businesswoman’s name, but Anita manages to escape.
“Clarice! Wait, Clarice!”
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Anita (Taís Araujo) is surprised to cross paths with Samuel (Alejandro Claveaux) and runs away from him — Photo: TV Globo
Repentance? Longing?
The massage therapist comes home shaken and breaks down in deep tears.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Samuel (Alejandro Claveaux) tells his brother Angelo that he’s crazy because he saw Clarice (Taís Araujo) on the street — Photo: TV Globo
Samuel, in turn, looks for his brother Angelo and says that Clarice can’t get out of his head.
“I started to freak out. Now I have the feeling of seeing Clarice’s face in other people”, he confesses, shaken by what he saw.
The scenes will air this Friday, 17/6, in Cara e Coragem.
Teca walks away from Rico with the photo in hand, and Ítalo is worried. Lou gets emotional when she sees pictures of Pat’s childhood. Martha argues with Vini. Teca recognizes one of the women in the photo with Clarice. It is actress Andréa Pratini. Danilo invites Bob Wright to his house for dinner. Rebeca warns that she has filed for custody of Chiquinho. Samuel sees Anita on the street and chases after her, calling her Clarice. Rico and Ítalo tell Pat and Moa about Andréa Pratini. Danilo has fun with Duarte being Bob Wright. Paulo discovers that his ex-girlfriend, Marcela, will be the new delegate. Baby, Danilo’s henchman, follows Duarte. Moa humiliates herself for Armandinho and gets him and Pat a job. Danilo tells Leonardo and Regina that Pat and Moa have the research folder. The stuntmen are hired for a campaign and discover that Andréa Pratini is the actress on the film set.
