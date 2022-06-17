‘Cara e Courage’: Samuel is in shock at what he sees | come around

1 of 3 In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Samuel (Alejandro Claveaux) sees Anita (Taís Araujo) on the street and calls her Clarice (Taís Araujo) — Photo: Tv Globo

In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Samuel (Alejandro Claveaux) sees Anita (Taís Araujo) on the street and calls her Clarice (Taís Araujo) — Photo: Tv Globo