Carli changes Botafogo, leaves Calleri ‘in his pocket’ and is fundamental in victory

Faced with defensive problems, Botafogo called an old acquaintance to seek a positive result. Joel Carli was one of the characters in Glorioso’s victory over São Paulo, this Thursday, for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship.

It was the first appearance of “Capitán” as a starter in the Brasileirão. Before used in the starting eleven by Luís Castro only against Ceilândia, for the Copa do Brasil, shirt 3 entered a test of fire and came out as one of the highlights in Nilton Santos.

This was because Luís Castro opted for a formation with three defenders. Carli was the central defender, with Kanu on the right and Victor Cuesta completing the team’s front row.

Joel Carli contributed six cuts, a blocked shot, an interception and no fouls. In addition, he won two out of four aerial duels he did and was 100% successful in aerial contests. The data are from “SofaScore”.

The performance is even more valued because Carli entered the field with the intention of scoring Calleri, top scorer of the Brasileirão. The number 9 of São Paulo did not have a good afternoon: he won an aerial dispute of seven and did not hit the target of Gatito Fernández.

The tendency is for Carli to remain in the starting lineup even if Luís Castro returns to the old scheme, with two defenders. Kanu and Victor Cuesta are suspended for the match against Internacional, next Sunday.