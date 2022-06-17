Carlos Fernando’s office, ex-Lava Jato, improperly received R$ 28 million from Eletrobras, points out TCU

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Carlos Fernando’s office, ex-Lava Jato, improperly received R$ 28 million from Eletrobras, points out TCU 10 Views

Eletrobras spent, with compliance offices, an amount 10 times higher than the corruption deviations edit




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

‘Riverdale’ actor killed mother, thought about killing prime minister

According to prosecutors, Ryan Grantham, 24, killed his mother and was considering killing Canadian Prime …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved