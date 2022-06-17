Carlos Fernando’s office, ex-Lava Jato, improperly received R$ 28 million from Eletrobras, points out TCU

Eletrobras spent, with compliance offices, an amount 10 times higher than the corruption deviations edit

GGN newspaper – The law firm W Faria, which boasts former Lava Jato attorney in Curitiba, Carlos Fernando do Santos Lima, improperly received 28 million reais from Eletrobras, according to a report by the Federal Court of Auditors.

The TCU made the note within the scope of an audit that investigated “indications of irregularities” in the hiring of the law firm Hogan Lovells by Eletrobras, in mid-2015.

Hogan Lovells carried out at Eletrobras “internal investigations of acts and facts pointed out in Lava Jato”, precisely the operation in which Carlos Fernando worked until September 2018, when he requested the dismissal of the Federal Public Ministry to penetrate the universe of business compliance.

