Catholic Church donation system registers loss

VATICAN, JUN 16 (ANSA) – The Óbolo de São Pedro, the Catholic Church’s donation collection system, registered its first growth in revenue since 2015, but ended 2021 with a loss of 18.4 million euros, the equivalent of R$ 97 million at the current price.

According to a balance sheet released by the Vatican, Óbolo raised 46.9 million euros last year (against 44.1 million in 2020), of which 44.5 million from donations and 2.5 million from financial charges and other activities.















Expenses totaled 65.3 million euros, and the deficit of 18.4 million was covered with resources from the patrimony of the Holy See.

Most of the donations (65.3%) came from Catholic dioceses around the world, while 22% correspond to transfers made by foundations.

Only 9% of donations were made directly by individuals, and 3.7% by religious orders. The US remains the main source of funds for the Obligation, with 29.3% of the total, followed by Italy (11.3%), Germany (5.2%), South Korea (3.2%) and France. (2.7%).

Peter’s Obol is at the center of a lawsuit at the Vatican that has the powerful Cardinal Angelo Becciu as a defendant, accused of using money from donations to finance the acquisition of a building in London when he was “number 2” in the Secretariat of State. , main department of the Curia.

These funds are usually used for charitable purposes, not Holy See real estate investments, but Becciu denies the accusation. (ANSA).