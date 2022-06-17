Ceiling increase for MEI and SIMPLES is approved in the Chamber (Photo: Getty Images)

The proposal determines that the MEI ceiling should go from R$ 81 thousand to R$ 144 thousand;

For microenterprises, go from R$ 360 thousand to R$ 869 thousand;

The content of the project still depends on the appreciation of the Constitution and Justice Commission.

The complementary bill that increases the ceiling for the Simples Nacional and the Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) was approved by the Finance and Taxation Commission (CFT) this Tuesday (14). To be approved by the Chamber, the content of the project still depends on the appreciation of the Constitution and Justice Commission.

The text provides that the billing limit for the MEI will go from R$ 81 thousand to R$ 144 thousand. For microenterprises, go from R$ 360 thousand to R$ 869 thousand. Finally, for small companies, it jumped from R$4.8 million to R$8.69 million.

Initially, PLP 108/2021 authored by Jayme Campos (União-MT) only provided for the update of the maximum revenue allowed to the MEI and the increase, from one to two in the maximum number of employees hired by the individual microentrepreneur.

As a matter of “tax justice”, the project’s rapporteur and president of the CTF, Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), presented a substitute for the original text to expand it to micro and small businesses. The proposal dealing with the maximum number of contractors was maintained in the content update.

According to Bertaiolli, inflation caused several companies to “fail to qualify not because they grew, but because the nominal value strangled over time and without updating does not represent the current reality, excluding taxpayers who have always been the real recipients of the standard” .

Check out 5 tips to be a successful MEI

Research the market and discover your target audience

If you intend to be an individual microentrepreneur, the first step is to know if your activity is framed in the MEI activities. Once this is done, it is important to do market research according to your product or service to understand the behavior, which are the main competitors and possible customers.

For this market and target audience research, take into account the region where the product or service will be sold.

Make a strategic plan

The realization of a strategic planning can be guided by several methodologies of the business world. One of them is the SWOT analysis where you can assess the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of your business.

Another is the “4 Ps of Marketing” technique (Product, Price, Place and Promotion). From this, it is possible to draw up a sales strategy for your MEI business.

Have clear and objective goals such as how much you want to earn and in how long.

Create a financial plan

To be a successful MEI, without a doubt, elaborating a detailed financial plan is a strategy to be used. The objective is to know exactly how much money comes in and goes out, that is, the company’s cash flow, and from that, create goals to increase revenue, save or make investments.

Price your product/service

Another important tip is to know how to price the product or service provided. To arrive at the correct price, the MEI Fácil blog recommends analyzing three main points:

Total costs of the entrepreneur (a);

Map competition and prices applied;

Understand what price range your customer is willing to pay.

Use technology to your advantage

Technology can be an ally for those who are Individual Microentrepreneurs. This is because through it, it is possible for MEI to facilitate negotiation with suppliers, dissemination of its brand, in addition to managing the business and financial planning through applications.

In addition, the digital environment can also be a place to sell your products and the use of card and Pix machines can facilitate payment.