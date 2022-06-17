Centrão threatens war against Petrobras after increases

Deputies talk about breaking monopoly as a way of trying to contain prices. State authorized new increase in diesel

Centrão deputies and senators threaten to start a legislative war against Petrobras after the announcement, in the middle of the holiday amendment, of a new increase in the value of diesel and gasoline. They have already announced two fronts of action.

They ask for the immediate resignation of the state-owned company’s CEO, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho;

They threaten to quickly break the state-owned company’s monopoly.

The idea took shape mainly because of the timing approval of the new increase. On Wednesday (June 15), Congress limited the collection of ICMS by States to 17% on fuel, electricity, telecommunications services and public transport.

The decision was understood as a political provocation, as it gets in the way of generating well-being among voters and showing that Congress is doing something.

“Petrobras, when it needs to be a public company, to benefit from the Treasury, it is. Now we have taken an important step to lower consumer prices, and it threatens to increase”, said federal deputy Danilo Forte (UB-CE), president of the Parliamentary Front for Renewable Energies and author of PLP 18, which established the ICMS ceiling.

“It’s time to break Petrobras’ de facto monopoly. We have to face this debate – Petrobras cannot sell oil to China cheaper than it sells to our refineries. This needs to be fought“, said.

The government’s political wing, led by the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), is also demanding the resignation of Petrobras’ CEO so that the new nominee, Caio Paes de Andrade, takes over the post. There is hope that he will have a more politicized management of the state-owned company. This means allowing fewer increases in the election year.

The main criticism of this group has to do with the profits that Petrobras has measured in the last year. In dividends to the Union alone, R$ 31.5 billion will be paid from May to July.

FOR 42%, INFLATION IS BOLSONARO’S FAULT

Search PowerDate carried out from June 5th to 7th, 2022 shows that 4 out of 10 Brazilians consider President Jair Bolsonaro as the main responsible for the rise in prices in Brazil. Another 18% attribute inflation to governors. Only 2% point to Petrobras as the culprit. The scenario is practically the same as it was two weeks earlier.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. Registration with the TSE: BR-01975/2022.

To reach 3,000 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, more than 100,000 calls are needed until the interviewees are found who faithfully represent the population as a whole. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.