Cheap Galaxy S21 FE Covered, Telegram Premium, iPhone 14 and More | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Duty TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition we commented on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra datasheet leak, new hands-on with alleged iPhone 14 line prototypes, Galaxy S20 series screen problems, Telegram Premium announcement, Xbox & Bethesda conference highlights, and rumors of the launch of a cheaper version of the Galaxy S21 FE. Missed any of these news? Then keep scrolling down to see what happened.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra has leaked technical sheet





The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to be Xiaomi’s most powerful phone for 2022, and it’s been rumored since last year. From the looks of it, even if it has some important news such as Leica-optimized cameras and the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, the flagship may end up lacking in charging speed compared to the Xiaomi 12 Pro. According to recently published information, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra may be limited to 67W of charging, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro and even some Xiaomi intermediaries already reach 120W. It is not known why this is, but most likely Xiaomi has preferred to include a very large battery, which limits the charging speed for security reasons. Other details mentioned include a triple camera with a 50-megapixel main, 48-megapixel ultrawide and 48-megapixel periscopic telephoto, ToF sensor to help with portrait mode, laser focus assist and 20-megapixel front camera in a hole centered on the display. The RAM memory would be LPDDR5 type with 8 or 12 GB options, while the storage would be UFS 3.1 in 128 or 256 GB sizes. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra would have a 5,000 mAh battery, with the aforementioned 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging when using compatible wireless bases. It is not yet known when the device will be announced by Xiaomi, but it should not be long.

Galaxy S20 line has screen problems again





It is not new that Samsung is haunted by reports from users about problems with the screen of their devices, something that has become even more serious with the recurring case of the “green screen” in several models. Apparently the South Korean already has a new reason to worry, because the Galaxy S20 line seems to be the newest graced with a display flaw. According to comments on several forums, models from the 2020 flagship family are showing a green or pink vertical line that cuts the screen from edge to edge, and it is not possible to define the source of the problem. Also, in some cases the line starts to expand to other areas of the display until it becomes completely unusable. As Samsung has not yet commented on the matter, it remains for users who witness the bug to seek technical assistance to try to change the display at no cost, something that will probably not be easy since most of the devices are out of service period. legal guarantee.

Official Telegram Premium





In an official statement released by the founder of Telegram, the platform announced a new subscription plan for those who want extra features. Among the benefits are the ability to send larger files, stickers and exclusive reactions, which can also be used by users for free on the platform if they receive such items from a premium subscriber. No date has been given for the launch of Telegram Premium or the price that will be charged for the subscription, but previous rumors say that the value should be around 5 dollars a month, or something around 25 reais.

Line iPhone 14 appears in hands-on





The iPhone 14 lineup will be unveiled by Apple in September, and each week we see more and more evidence of what to expect from the four new models. Now, another hands-on video with possible prototypes of the family has been published, reinforcing the final look with a new hole and pill cutout on the Pro models and a similar design to the iPhone 13 on the cheaper ones. As it is a video very focused on the visual part, since they are nothing more than 3D molds made based on the numerous leaks that have flooded the internet in recent weeks, we don’t have any information exactly new, but it’s good to see that everything is moving forward. the same path, showing that we can finally be facing the final version of the family.

Xbox & Bethesda Showcase Highlights





Last Sunday, Microsoft hosted the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase event, which, as the name implies, was focused on presenting all the news that could be seen by the studio for Xbox platforms in the coming months. As the list of titles is immense and I would ask for a video just to talk about it, let’s go to a quick summary: Naraka: Bladepoin, The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, Sea of ​​Thieves – Season 7 arrive in 2022 , A Plague Tale: Requiem, Grounded, As Dusk Falls, Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt, Overwatch 2, High on Life, Gunfire Reborn, Persona 5 Royal, Scorn, Pentiment, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition. Some of them arrive via Game Pass, some don’t. For 2023 the list includes Lightyear Frontier, Diablo 4, Redfall, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Ara: History Untold, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Flintlock, Riot Games (which includes League of Legends, Valorant and more), ARK 2, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, Ereban: Shadow Legacy, Ravenlok, The Last Case of Benedict Fox and Cocoon. Again, some arrive via Game Pass and some don’t. More details about the titles, including the release date of each one and trailers can be found in the full agenda about the event.

Galaxy S21 FE can get cheaper version



