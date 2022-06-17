check out how the Nubank promotion works

Nubank launched the “Tudo no Roxinho” promotion, which has four raffles per month worth R$10,000 and in September, R$300,000 will be raffled

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Eletrobras is privatized with shares worth R$ 42

On May 16, Nubank launched the “Tudo no Roxinho” promotion, which until the 31st of July and has four draws per month of R$ 10 thousand during the three months, and in September the grand prize of R$ 300 thousand will be drawn.

Those interested in participating in the promotion must access the credit card area in the application and register. For this, you must agree and accept the terms and conditions of the regulation and also enter the password used to make transactions with the card.

After completing the registration, the customer will be sent, in the application itself, between one to three goals that he must meet on the participating card. It is worth remembering that the goals are determined by CPF. In this way, if a CPF has more than one active card, the expenses will be added together.

The objectives are customized according to the profile of each client. That is, the goals are constituted taking into account the pre-approved limit of each user.

PayPal partners to facilitate electronic payments

Goals

Nubank lucky tickets will be received as the customer achieves the goals, as in the example below:

Goal 1 = 1 lucky number;

Goal 2 = 5 lucky numbers;

Goal 3 = 10 lucky numbers.

The goals are cumulative, so the lucky numbers can be added up and will be valid for all draws. Goals will not change over the course of the promotion, even if the card limit is adjusted.

Nubank Awards

In total, there will be 13 prizes drawn by Nubank, namely:

12 prizes: gold bar certificate worth R$ 10 thousand; and

1 prize: gold bar certificate worth R$ 300 thousand.

Which will be drawn by the Federal Lottery on four occasions:

1st draw: June 18, 2022 – calculation on June 21, 2022, at 3 pm;

2nd draw: July 20, 2022 – calculation on July 22, 2022 at 3 pm;

3rd draw: August 17, 2022 – calculation on August 19, 2022 at 3:00 pm;

4th draw: August 20, 2022 – calculation on August 23, 2022 at 3 pm;

And the top prize will be drawn at the end of September.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Eletrobras privatization: understand the risks

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com