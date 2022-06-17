Check the schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 from Thursday to Sunday (16 to 19/06)

From Thursday to Sunday (16 to 19/06), the City Hall of Fortaleza continues with the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, according to the times described in the schedule below.

Vaccination point opening hours:

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy from Thursday to Saturday: 9 am to 8 pm

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy Sunday: 9 am to 5 pm

Events Center (drive), from Thursday to Saturday: 9 am to 5 pm

Friday Central Mallfrom 9 am to 5 pm and on Saturday, from 9 am to 4 pm.

The service takes place according to the maximum daily capacity of each vaccination center.

Extension of the Covid-19 vaccination schedule

People from Fortaleza who have not yet started or completed their vaccination schedule against Covid-19 will be able to receive their vaccine at night time throughout this week. The vaccination centers installed in the Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy malls will receive the public, exceptionally throughout this week, from Tuesday to Saturday (14th to 18/06), until 20h.

Covid-19 control measures

According to state and municipal decrees (April 14, 2022), the City Hall of Fortaleza reinforces that the mandatory use of masks remains in health equipment, such as hospitals, polyclinics, medical and dental clinics, health posts and Emergency Care Units. (Upas). It is also guiding the use of masks by the elderly, people with comorbidities or who have flu symptoms. At Covid-19 vaccination points in the capital, the PMF recommends the use of a mask.

Necessary documents

Adults and Teens: when attending the vaccination center, it is necessary to present the original documents: identity (with photo), CPF, National Health Card (CNS) and updated proof of residence. In the case of a second dose, also bring the vaccination card. Adolescents who do not have a RG can take their birth certificate along with a photo document, which can be a single ticket or a student ID.

Immunosuppressed: must carry documentation proving immunosuppression.

Children: at the time of vaccination, it will be necessary to present the number of the National Health Card (CNS) and the child’s official identification document, which can be one of the following options: birth certificate, identity card or passport. You will also need to present up-to-date proof of residency and an original photo ID of the child’s guardian at the time of application.

flu syndrome

The Prefecture of Fortaleza reinforces that the application of vaccination in children who are positive with Covid-19 follows the same recommendation as the adult public, according to the Brazilian Society of Immunization (SBIm).

Children with Covid-19 should only receive the immunizer 30 days after the onset of symptoms or a positive result in asymptomatic cases. In negative cases for the coronavirus, but with a flu-like syndrome, the vaccine must be received 48 hours after the symptoms have disappeared.

Service from Thursday to Sunday (16 to 19/06)

*The service described below is based on the maximum daily capacity of each vaccination center.

FIRST DOSE

1 – Assistance to children aged 5 years (5 years, 11 months and 29 days), registered for more than 48 hours in Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

THURSDAY TO SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

2 – Assistance to children aged 6 to 11 years, registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

THURSDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

FRIDAY

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

SATURDAY

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

3 – Assistance to those aged between 12 and 17, registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

THURSDAY TO SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

4 – Assistance to those aged 18 or over, pregnant women and postpartum women registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

THURSDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi da Parangaba

FRIDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Center Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi da Parangaba

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SECOND DOSE

1 – Assistance to those who have reached the deadline for the second dose of the AstraZeneca brand:

THURSDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

FRIDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar

Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

2 – Assistance to children, adolescents and adults who have reached the deadline for the second dose of the CoronaVac brand:

THURSDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

FRIDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

3 – Assistance to children, adolescents and adults who, by the deadline for the second dose of the Pfizer brand:

THURSDAY TO SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

4 – Assistance to those who have reached the deadline for the second dose of the Janssen brand:

THURSDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

FRIDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

THIRD DOSE

1 – Assistance to people between 12 and 17 years old who completed four months of their second dose:

THURSDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

FRIDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

2 – Assistance to people from Fortaleza aged between 12 and 17 who are pregnant and immunosuppressed who have completed four months of their second dose:

THURSDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

FRIDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

3 – Assistance for people from Fortaleza over 18 who have completed four months of their second dose:

THURSDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

FRIDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

FOURTH DOSE

1- Service for immunosuppressed patients over 18 years of age who have completed four months of their third dose (spontaneous demand):

THURSDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

FRIDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

2 – Care for elderly people aged 60 or over who have completed four months of their third dose (spontaneous demand):

THURSDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

FRIDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

3 – Care for the general population aged 50 years or older who completed four months of their third dose (spontaneous demand):

THURSDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

FRIDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

4 – Assistance for health workers who have completed four months of their third dose (spontaneous demand):

THURSDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

FRIDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

SATURDAY

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

SUNDAY

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy