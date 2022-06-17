Chico Buarque announces concerts in Fortaleza in October and unreleased single

At the age of 77, the singer and songwriter from Rio de Janeiro, Chico Buarque, will return to the stage for a new tour. Entitled “How about a samba?”, the season will premiere nationwide on September 6 and will pass through Fortaleza on October 22 and 23, at the Events Center. Ticket sales start on June 24 at 10 am on the Bilheteria Virtual website. In addition, it premieres this Friday, the 17th, the single that names the tour.

The announcements were made on Chico Buarque’s social networks this Thursday, 16th. In the program, he will also be accompanied by singer Monica Salmaso, invited for the entire season. Until the publication of this article, 11 cities had already been confirmed, being, in order of presentation, João Pessoa (PB), Natal (RN), Curitiba (PR), Belo Horizonte (MG), Fortaleza (CE), Porto Alegre (RS), Salvador (BA), Brasília (DF), Recife (PE), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and São Paulo (SP).

Tickets will be sold at different prices. The table costs R$ 350 per person, while the audience costs R$ 280 (full) and R$ 140 (half). the season marks the return of Chico Buarque to the stage after years dedicated to literature, having as productions the novel “Essa Gente” and the volume of short stories “Anos de Chumbo”. The single “Que Tal Um Samba?” will be released by Biscoito Fino on digital music platforms.

Chico Buarque in Fortaleza

When: October 22 and 23 (Saturday and Sunday), at 9 pm; Gates open at 7:30pm

Where: Ceará Events Center (Av. Washington Soares, 999 – Edson Queiroz)

Sales opening: June 24 at 10 am

How much: Table: R$ 350 (per person); Audience: BRL 280 (full) and BRL 140 (half)

Where to buy: Virtual Ticket website

More info: Linktree by Chico Buarque

