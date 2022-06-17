Chico Buarque launches samba and announces tour that passes through Brasília

posted on 6/16/2022 11:20 am / updated 6/16/2022 11:21 am



Since 2017, Chico has been more dedicated to his literary career – (Credit: Francisco Proner/Disclosure)

The Brazilian singer, songwriter, poet and author Chico Buarque announced a new single and the return to the stage still in 2022. The artist will make available, next Friday (17/7), the song How about a samba?. The song gives name to Chico’s new tour in Brazil, which arrives in Brasília on November 28 and 29, still without a defined location.

Chico Buarque proposes a samba for better times with the new single. With a more cheerful mood, the singer talks about the search for better days and a more sunny environment. The track features mandolinist Hamilton de Hollanda as a special guest.

The trend of the new times inspires the tour, which starts in João Pessoa on September 6th and 7th and ends only in April 2023. The series of presentations has confirmed passage through 11 cities. In addition to the capital of Paraíba and Brasília, Natal, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre and Salvador are part of the itinerary.

Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo have more special dates, as Chico will perform there from Thursday to Sunday. In the capital of Rio de Janeiro, the singer performs from January 5th to 15th, and in São Paulo the musician does not perform twice, from March 2nd to 12th and from March 23rd to April 2nd.

The tour also includes the participation of singer Mônica Salmaso, an artist who has already recorded two albums in honor of Buarque. She will have solo numbers and duets with the artist during all shows.