Chico Buarque releases new song; see letter – 06/16/2022 – Illustrated

After years dedicated to literature, which resulted in the novel “Essa Gente” and in the volume of short stories “Anos de Chumbo”, Chico Buarque turned to music again and launches, this Friday (17), on digital platforms, the unprecedented “Que Tal um Samba”, by Biscoito Fino.
Music is the great novelty of the tour through Brazil that the composer starts in September, through João Pessoa and, after touring Natal, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Salvador and Brasília, arrives in Rio in January and São Paulo in March next year.
In the show, Chico will have on stage the company of Mônica Salmaso, who has already recorded two albums dedicated to his work (‘Noites de Gala, Samba na Rua’, in studio and live) and will perform solo numbers and duets with him, in all tour performances.
Like “Apesar de Você”, in 1970, “Que Tal um Samba?” it is in 2022 at the same time an eternal, popular, but essentially historical, political samba. Politics there in the contemporary sense: lived on the streets, on the beach, in football (“Make a bicycle goal/Give a rout”), in love and in art (“Lying in the bed of the beloved/Awakening a poet/Finding the rhyme that completes the refrain”).
Check the lyrics:
HOW ABOUT A SAMBA?
(Chico Buarque)
a samba
How about a samba?
Pull a samba, how about it?
To scare away the ugly weather
To fix the damage
How about a drink?
A relief, a daydream
A samba to brighten the day
to beat the game
heart on fire
and cool head
A samba with class, calmly
Fall into the sea, wash the soul
Take a bath with thick salt, how about it?
Get out of the well
walk good
See a drumming there at the Valongo pier
Dancing jongo at Pedra do Sal
Enter the Roda da Gamboa
Score a bicycle goal
rout
Lying in the lover’s bed
awaken poet
Find the rhyme that completes the refrain
Make a child, how about?
To see grow, raise a child
In a good place, in a nice city
A child with dark skin
with beauty
Very Brazilian, how about that?
not with money
but the culture
How about a pure beauty
At the end of the storm?
Already after creating shell
And lose tenderness
After a lot of ball out of goal
Again with the spine straight, how about it?
Pick up the pieces, go to fight
Keeping the course and cadence
Conjure ignorance, how about?
Dismantle the brute force
So how about pulling a samba
Pull a cool samba
Pull a cool samba
After so much trick
After so much waterfall
After so much defeat
After so much dementia
And a motherfucking pain, how about it?
pull a samba
How about a samba?
a samba