Chico Buarque releases new song; see letter – 06/16/2022 – Illustrated

After years dedicated to literature, which resulted in the novel “Essa Gente” and in the volume of short stories “Anos de Chumbo”, Chico Buarque turned to music again and launches, this Friday (17), on digital platforms, the unprecedented “Que Tal um Samba”, by Biscoito Fino.

Music is the great novelty of the tour through Brazil that the composer starts in September, through João Pessoa and, after touring Natal, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Salvador and Brasília, arrives in Rio in January and São Paulo in March next year.

In the show, Chico will have on stage the company of Mônica Salmaso, who has already recorded two albums dedicated to his work (‘Noites de Gala, Samba na Rua’, in studio and live) and will perform solo numbers and duets with him, in all tour performances.

Like “Apesar de Você”, in 1970, “Que Tal um Samba?” it is in 2022 at the same time an eternal, popular, but essentially historical, political samba. Politics there in the contemporary sense: lived on the streets, on the beach, in football (“Make a bicycle goal/Give a rout”), in love and in art (“Lying in the bed of the beloved/Awakening a poet/Finding the rhyme that completes the refrain”).

Check the lyrics:

HOW ABOUT A SAMBA?

(Chico Buarque)

a samba

How about a samba?

Pull a samba, how about it?

To scare away the ugly weather

To fix the damage

How about a drink?

A relief, a daydream

A samba to brighten the day

to beat the game

heart on fire

and cool head

A samba with class, calmly

Fall into the sea, wash the soul

Take a bath with thick salt, how about it?

Get out of the well

walk good

See a drumming there at the Valongo pier

Dancing jongo at Pedra do Sal

Enter the Roda da Gamboa

Score a bicycle goal

rout

Lying in the lover’s bed

awaken poet

Find the rhyme that completes the refrain

Make a child, how about?

To see grow, raise a child

In a good place, in a nice city

A child with dark skin

with beauty

Very Brazilian, how about that?

not with money

but the culture

How about a pure beauty

At the end of the storm?

Already after creating shell

And lose tenderness

After a lot of ball out of goal

Again with the spine straight, how about it?

Pick up the pieces, go to fight

Keeping the course and cadence

Conjure ignorance, how about?

Dismantle the brute force

So how about pulling a samba

Pull a cool samba

Pull a cool samba

After so much trick

After so much waterfall

After so much defeat

After so much dementia

And a motherfucking pain, how about it?

pull a samba

How about a samba?

a samba