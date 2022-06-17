Chris Hemsworth Reveals That Thor Movie Let Him Down

It’s no secret that Thor underwent a major change after his third movie, Thor: Ragnarokwhere he became a more comedy-oriented character, leaving aside his more serious and Shakespearean origins.

Much of this change is due to the director and screenwriter of the third film of the god of thunder, the award-winning and beloved Taika Waititi, in addition to, of course, the willingness of Marvel to make a change in the character from this film.

With that, Thor ended up gaining more fans and falling more in the public’s taste, even earning his fourth solo film that premieres on July 6 in Brazilian theaters.

However, before the change, his own interpreter, actor Chris Hemsworth, was not very happy with what he had done in the second film of the character. In an interview with Vanity Fair, he comments on this and talks about the change adopted in the character:

“I wasn’t thrilled with what I had done in Thor 2. I was a little disappointed with what I did. I didn’t think I grew the character at all, I didn’t think I showed an audience something unexpected and different. And then when Ragnarok came along, because of my own frustration with what I’d done, and this isn’t about any other director or anybody, that was my own performance. I really wanted to break the mold. And I said that to Taika and I think the conversation we had was, ‘I’m really bored of Thor. And he said, ‘Yes, I’m also very bored with Thor.’ And so we decided not to get bored, and whenever that feeling came into play, we would go in a different direction.”

The actor explained how they “dismantled the character” to Ragnarok, and pressed to make it “a little more unpredictable”:

“And so we just dismantled the character, we wanted him to be a little more unpredictable, we wanted him to be in a different set of circumstances than he had been before, and also for the humor to happen. I had a great relationship with Taika, and we had a great sense of humor and banter with each other. And I thought, let’s make sure we put this in this space. And the character he played of Korg was there. So it was a lot of him and me improvising, as our truest version of ourselves.”

The change in the character pleased the general public and even some fans of Thor, however, some of the fans, especially those from the comics, were not very happy with the change to a more comical and silly side of the hero.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film has been delayed yet again, now set to hit theaters on the July 7, 2022!

