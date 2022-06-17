Christmas ‘Z Goto’ goes viral in vaccination campaign; know who – National

A vaccination campaign in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, went viral on social media. A pumped-up version of “Z Gotinha” stole the show and drew the public’s attention for his buff body. Soon, he gained the nickname “Z Goto” and netizens discovered the man’s identity underneath the costume.
He said he didn’t expect a big repercussion. “Very funny because I went to participate in something that was very natural to me and then people started asking for a picture. I was glad it was for something good,” he said.
Ednaldo also revealed that he has been receiving several requests. “I think the children’s audience sees the doll’s big head more, but I drew more attention from the adult audience. The biggest success among men and women, who say they would take as many vaccines as I wanted. It’s for the worse”, he joked.
Check the reactions:
