Christmas ‘Zé Gotão’ goes viral in vaccination campaign; know who it is

posted on 06/16/2022



A vaccination campaign in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, went viral on social media. A pumped-up version of “Zé Gotinha” stole the show and drew the public’s attention for his buff body. Soon, he earned the nickname “Zé Gotão” and netizens discovered the identity of the man under the costume.

How many drops would you want, from this little Zé? pic.twitter.com/CA2TYY6jvq — Lôzinha (@_pequenalo) June 15, 2022





His name is Ednaldo Santos, a dental surgeon and physical educator who also works as “Zé Gotão” at the Vista Verde Family Health Unit in Natal. “I’ve always enjoyed working with the public and made the puppet’s head. I had already participated in the campaign last year and it resonated a lot too, but not the same now”, he said in an interview with Splash.





He said he didn’t expect a big impact. “It’s really funny because I went to participate in something that was very natural to me and then people started asking for a photo. I was happy that it was for something good,” he said.

Ednaldo also revealed that he has been receiving several requests. “I think the children’s audience sees the big head of the doll more, but I drew more attention from the adult audience. The biggest success is among men and women, who say they would take as many vaccines as I wanted. That’s for the worse”, he joked.

Check out the reactions:

Girls and gays, I’m afraid of vaccines, I’m not going to vaccinate, when they arrive at the health center and face Zé Gotão, the fear ends???? pic.twitter.com/bJJCJuzHRM —Pessoinhatriple (@Pessoinhatripl1) June 15, 2022









Zé Gotão ready to punch antivax https://t.co/MsYks1h8mp — paw it ???? (@patangelo_) June 15, 2022



