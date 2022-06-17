Citron begins to license the new C3 ‘SUV’

The awaited moment is coming. THE Citroen started registrations of the new C3a small “hatch SUV” that promises to make the French brand again have a significant sales performance in Brazil.

Although expected since the first quarter, the new generation of the C3 ended up being delayed by logistical problems. The likely launch in July seems consistent with the first records in Denatran, which usually denounce the preparation of a fleet for press tests.

As AUTO showedthe new C3 is being produced in Puerto Real using the CMP platform, which also gave rise to the Argentine Peugeot 208.

It will be equipped with the 1.0-liter 3-cylinder engine and should have affordable versions, which explains part of the delay since Citroën will need a good stock to supply its dealerships, whose network is being expanded.

The crossover model will also be offered in more equipped versions and with automatic transmission. The brand revealed in May that the C3 will feature a 10-inch screen media center with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The instrument panel, as expected, will be digital and the interior space, quite generous for a vehicle of compact dimensions.

Currently, Citroën occupies the 13th place among the best-selling brands in Brazil, just behind Mitsubishi, but it will certainly climb some steps in the coming months with its new product, which will end the “solitude” of the C4 Cactus as the only car in the line.