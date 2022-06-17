City Group negotiates purchase of its 12th club

City Football Group, owner of Manchester City and 10 other clubs around the world, is close to completing the acquisition of Palermo, the newly promoted Serie B team of the Italian Championship. The information is from the Mirror newspaper.

If the agreement is approved for the amount of R$ 31 million by 80% of the club, the conglomerate will have the first Italian team in its squad. The meetings have been taking place since April this year and should be completed by the end of the month.

The nationality group Arabic owns or has interests in Manchester City (England), Girona (Spain), Troyes (France), Lommel SK (Belgium), New York City (USA), Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay), Bolívar (Bolivia), Melbourne City ( Australia), Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan), Sichuan Jiuniu (China) and Mumbai City (India).

The CFG representatives flew to Milan this week after the team won promotion to Serie B through the play-offs last week. The parties reportedly held two-hour meetings in the city.

With investment from one of the world’s richest team owners, the historic club could push to return to the Italian top flight after going bankrupt in 2019.

Negotiation with Bahia

The group is also about to sign the purchase of SAF from Esporte Clube Bahia. A delegation representing the conglomerate is scheduled to travel to Salvador in the coming days and the expectation is that the negotiation will be concluded on June 23.

With the sale underway, Bahia will join Cruzeiro and Vasco – which is in the final stages of negotiation with 777 Partners – as Series B teams that recently closed the sale of SAF.