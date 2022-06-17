Close to goodbye, VW Gol reappears as best-selling car 8 years later

The best-selling car in Brazil for 27 consecutive years, the Volkswagen Gol lost its leadership in 2014 and since then has never closed a single month in the top spot.

However, the hatch appears to be close to ending this fast. In the first half of June, Gol occupied the top of the passenger car ranking, with 3,908 units sold. In the period, it was second only to the Fiat Strada pickup, which had 4,564 sales, and was just ahead of the Hyundai HB20 (3,539).

December 2014 was the last month in which the model of the German brand led the license plates – therefore, for almost eight years.

In the sum of that year, the leader was the Fiat Palio – position occupied by Chevrolet Onix from 2015 to 2020 and by Strada in 2021.

Gol’s reaction takes place a few months after the veteran’s farewell, launched in 1980 and which will be discontinued in 2023 to make way for the Polo Track as the most affordable option for Volkswagen in the country.

However, nothing indicates that he has a chance to end 2022 at the top of the podium. Due to production stoppages in Taubaté (SP) caused by the lack of parts, the compact spent most of the semester away from the top positions. From January to June 15, it had 18,080 copies sold, ranking only 18th overall – including light commercials.

In 2022, Strada remains firmly in first place, with 45,770 registrations, followed by HB20 (38,436), Onix (32,241), Volkswagen T-Cross (29,632) and Fiat Mobi (28,802).

Polo Track, the successor to Gol

Polo Track arrives in 2023 as a simplified version to replace the Gol as VW’s entry model Image: Disclosure

In November 2021, Volkswagen announced an investment of R$ 7 billion until 2026 for the production in Latin America of a new family of compacts with MQB platform – not by chance, Gol, Voyage and Saveiro are today the only models of the company that do not use the structural and technological basis.

On the occasion, Pablo Di Si, executive president of VW for Latin America, indicated that Gol and its derivatives will no longer be produced because they will not meet the legislation regarding safety and emissions requirements. He also emphasized that the “strategy in the future will be the platform MQB“.

The first member of this family will be the Polo Track, which arrives next year positioned below the current Polo – which, in turn, will get a new design and other news in 2022.

With production in Taubaté, the Polo Track will in the future be accompanied by an SUV smaller than the Nivus, which could be baptized as Gol. Two other models are also planned – among them, the new Saveiro, currently manufactured in São Bernardo do Campo (SP).

