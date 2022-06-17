Coach who went viral with “explosive” lecture advises Tite: “The Selection needs a bomb” | football

Mitchel Giulliano, coach of a floodplain team in Campina Grande, Paraíba, went viral this Thursday, on social networks, for an unusual lecture (see video above) . In the conversation with the players of “Amigos do Rocha” before the semifinal of the local championship, Mitchel innovated and made use of a bomb to “wake up” the athletes.

The scene “bombed” and made Mitchell become an internet sensation. Several fans reposted the video asking for a lecture like this in their clubs. In an interview with ge, he said that he is ready to give advice even to the coach of the Brazilian team, Tite.

“I’m waiting for Tite to call me and let me be his assistant in the Cup. The team needs a bomb. Mainly to take my fellow countryman Hulk. If I were a coach, it would be Hulk and 10 more”, declared Mitchel.

Technician who went viral explains lecture with bomb in an interview with ge

1 of 3 Peel team coach goes viral with bomb in prelate — Photo: Reproduction Pele team coach goes viral with bomb in prelate — Photo: Reproduction

Carpet seller when not in the fields, Mitchell is also known as “The Carpet Chubby”. Years ago, he was coach of youth divisions and used the experience gained to motivate players in a different way in the decisive match of the Várzea Championship for over 40s.

– The coach’s challenge is to motivate. Put in the player’s head that he has the ability. I had already done other things, but this time came a more sophisticated business. If the team enters sleeping, it ends up losing. So I dropped the bomb, and the team came in really well.

What the “Gordinho do Carpet” did not expect was that the bomb would cause such a loud noise, or that it would set off alarms for cars and motorcycles that were next to the team.

“I asked the guy to buy a medium-sized bomb, but the guy brought a big bomb, and I didn’t see it. Even the opposing team was scared of the bomb and my motivation.”

2 of 3 Mitchel (in black) commands the team in floodplain games — Photo: Personal archive Mitchell (in black) commands the team in floodplain games – Photo: Personal archive

Pump did not “heat” team

The bomb, however, did not guarantee victory for the “Amigos do Rocha”. The match ended in a 0-0 tie, and on penalties, Desportiva eliminated the “Gordinho do carpet” team. Repentant, Mitchell said he would have dropped another bombshell had he known that the team’s players were nervous at penalties..

Born in Campina Grande, Mitchel is a fan of Treze-PB and Vasco. Nicknamed “Eurico Miranda” by people close to him, the Várzea coach revealed a trip to find the idol and made himself available to go to São Januário to drop bombs for the team to move up to Serie A.

– People call me Eurico Miranda, because I’m controversial. I admired Eurico a lot and I even went to Rio de Janeiro to meet him. It was my dream, but I couldn’t find it. But if they call me in São Januário today, I’ll just drop the bomb there, for Vasco to return to Série A – he assured.

3 of 3 Mitchel poses with a champion’s cup in a floodplain tournament — Photo: Personal archive Mitchel poses with a champion’s cup in a floodplain tournament — Photo: Personal archive