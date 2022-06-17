Contact of a resident of Indaiatuba with monkeypox is asymptomatic and is also in isolation | Campinas and Region

Monkey pox: learn how airports should proceed and what precautions passengers need to adopt

The 28-year-old patient is the fourth confirmed case of monkeypox in the state of São Paulo, and the sixth in Brazil. The information on the infection was released by the Ministry of Health after laboratory confirmation by the Adolfo Lutz Institute.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the patient had skin lesions and had an episode of fever, but is still in good health and isolation is done at home.

“As soon as the patient is placed as a suspect, he must go to isolation. He and the direct contacts, even before this test comes back positive. That’s what happened here in the municipality”, explained the secretary of Health of Indaiatuba, Graziela Garcia.

The contact, who is between 25 and 30 years old, did not show any symptoms of the disease, but will also be quarantined, as a precaution, “until further notice”.

“Contactants are monitored, they need to be monitored for the appearance of any symptom, so that we can follow the evolution of any case that may have been generated by this first one”, added Graziela Garcia.

Monkeypox is similar to smallpox that has since been eradicated, but less severe and less infectious

‘Imported’ case, says Ministry of Health

Like the other three confirmed cases in the state, the contamination is considered imported, as the man has a history of traveling to Europe. According to the Ministry of Health, all containment and control measures were adopted immediately, such as patient isolation and tracing of their contacts.

“The Ministry of Health, through the Monkeypox Situation Room and the National CIEVS, continues to liaise directly with the state of São Paulo to monitor the case and trace those who have been contacted”, says the statement.

so far the Brazil registers six confirmed casesfour in São Paulo (two in the capital, one in Vinhedo and another in Indaiatuba), one in Rio Grande do Sul and one in Rio de Janeiro – there are 13 suspected cases under investigation.

Went to hospital with injuries

The patient from Indaiatuba with a history of travel to Spain sought out the Santa Ignês Hospital, of the city’s private network, at 11:30 pm last Monday (13).

In a note, the medical unit reported that the 28-year-old man had “papular lesions” and that the on-call doctor raised the hypothesis of infection with the “monkeypox virus”, “proceeding to immediately isolate the patient and communicate the health surveillance of the municipality.”

“We proceeded to collect all the exams according to the state protocol and in common agreement with the municipal surveillance. The patient remains in home isolation being accompanied by the municipal team”, informs the note from the Santa Ignês Hospital.

São Paulo confirmed on Tuesday night (14) a third case of monkeypox in the state: a 31-year-old man residing in the capital of São Paulo, who is hospitalized at the Emílio Ribas Institute of Infectious Diseases with a good clinical picture.

The first case of the disease in the country was confirmed on June 9 by the Adolfo Lutz Institute. The patient, a 41-year-old man who traveled to Spain, the second country with the highest number of cases of the disease, was placed in isolation at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, in the West Zone of the capital. He is in good clinical condition.

The second patient is a 29-year-old man who traveled to Europe and is isolated at his home in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Will monkeypox become a pandemic?

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Back pain

Swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

Chills

Exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

Lesions go through five stages before falling off, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The illness usually lasts for 2 to 4 weeks.