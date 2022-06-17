Controlled weight! How to prevent weight gain in winter

Autumn and winter are seasons of the year characterized by several changes in habits, this is because during times of low temperatures it is common for people to leave the house less and opt for warmer and caloric foods, which ends up generating weight gain.

See too: Carbohydrate foods that help with weight loss

Is it possible to get fat in winter?

You probably find the statement that it is possible to gain weight in winter to be strange, because on colder days the body burns more calories to produce energy and maintain body temperature in balance.

Although there is more caloric burning, the abandonment of some habits, including physical activity, in addition to the increase in amounts of hot and fatty foods, causes the calories expended to be lower than the calories ingested, consequently there is weight gain.

Weight gain causes damage and increases the chances of developing health problems. Weight gain carries with it risks of having high blood pressure problems. Therefore, it is important to reduce the amount of foods rich in fats and cholesterol, as they are also foods with great risks for the occurrence of metabolic syndrome.

What do you need to do to prevent winter weight gain?

Controlling food is essential in all seasons, not only to not gain weight, but to ensure good health.

There are people who believe that to keep the body strong at this time it is necessary to consume foods rich in carbohydrates and fats, but this is far from the truth. For it is vegetables, legumes and fruits that help strengthen the immune system by preventing inflammation and viral infectious processes.

To keep your weight down and help your body stay warm, there are some simple tricks. It is enough to know how to make smart choices, with fewer calories and with fundamental nutrients to strengthen immunity.

cauliflower cream

One option is to prepare vegetable-based creams. Instead of using sour cream to thicken creams and soups, you can make a cream using cauliflower as an ingredient, which is rich in vitamins C and B, in addition to containing several minerals, this cream has very few calories. Excellent for warming and nourishing at the same time.

Broccoli: a healthy option for soups

Broccoli is a vegetable rich in vitamins important for immunity, it also has antioxidants and can be used quietly in soups, as it has few calories, so it strengthens the body, warming up at the same time.

Let’s not forget that vegetables, in general, are all welcome during this time of year. In fact, they should always be in the diet in different ways.

However, what helps to avoid weight gain is to maintain the practice of physical activities combined with a balanced diet.