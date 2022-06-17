Corinthians denounced in STJD for homophobic screams in Majestoso; team can lose points

Corinthians was denounced in the Fourth Disciplinary Commission of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) and will have to defend itself because of the homophobic screams of the fans against São Paulo. The maximum penalty can entail loss of points of the club in the Brazilian Championship.

The duel was played on May 22nd and the complaint will be judged on Thursday, June 23rd. According to the minutes of the session scheduled for next week, Timão will have to respond to complaints in two different articles of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (CBJD): 243G and 213 (items I and III).

243G talks about “committing a discriminatory, contemptuous or outrageous act, related to prejudice on grounds of ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, elderly or disabled person”. The homophobic chants were mentioned in the summary by judge Wilton Pereira Sampaio.

The article informs that “if the infraction foreseen in this article is practiced simultaneously by considerable number of people linked to the same sports entitythis will also be punished with the loss of the number of points awarded for a victory in the competition rules“. There is still a fine of R$100 to R$100 thousand.

The second part of the article says that the penalty can still cause fans identified as practicing the act to be “prohibited from entering the respective sports square for a minimum period of seven hundred and twenty days”.

Although harsh, the penalty has not yet been applied in Brazilian football. Cruzeiro and Grêmio were even denounced in court after homophobic chants from both fans in the duel between them, for Série B. A request for “disciplinary transition” from the Minas Gerais team, however, caused the session to be cancelled.

In the text of the summary, Wilton says that he was informed of the homophobic chants during the break and that, after announcing the loudspeaker, no more screams of this type were identified. The evidence that Corinthians fought what happened may weigh in favor of Timão in the trial.

Article 213, in the aforementioned paragraphs, deals with objects thrown on the lawn, another point mentioned by the referee in the summary. In the case, Wilton said he was informed by the side Reinaldo, from São Paulo, of the launch of a lighter on the lawn. In this case, however, if Corinthians confirms the identification and detention of the person who launched the object, it is free of guilt.

