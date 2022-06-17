Corinthians position in the Brazilian Championship is a lie, says RMP

Corinthians drew 1-1 with Athletico-PR, yesterday (15), at Arena da Baixada, in a match in which they had the advantage on the scoreboard until the 37th minute of the second half, when they suffered a penalty from Terans. The result took away the possibility of returning to the leadership of the Brasileirão, giving rival Palmeiras the chance to open a difference in the classification.

At the UOL News SportRenato Maurício Prado says that the draw was a good result when analyzing what Corinthians produced in the match in Curitiba and considers the current position of Vítor Pereira’s team in the Brasileirão misleading, which scores more than it presents in terms of performance on the field.

“Corinthians found a beautiful free-kick goal and tried to hold on until the end, they didn’t succeed with a silly penalty they committed and Terans equalized. But if you only analyze what happened during the 90 minutes, the result was great for Corinthians “, says Renato.

“You get that umbrella-handle taste, as my grandmother used to say, in your mouth, when you remember that you were so short of securing the 3 points even playing less, but you would win 1-0 until you made that penalty until somewhat childish and allow a 1-1 tie”, he adds.

The columnist of UOL believes that Corinthians will not be able to keep fighting for a long time at the top of the table with the level of football they have presented in the championship.

“For me, Corinthians is playing a lot less ball than what is seen in relation to the position in the table, the position in the table of Corinthians is a lie, I think that soon he will start to go down”, he concludes.