Corinthians retains two representatives in the Bola de Prata team after the 12th round

Corinthians kept two representatives in the general selection of the Bola de Prata, a traditional award that chooses the best players in the Brazilian Championship position by position. After the 12th round, concluded on Thursday, goalkeeper Cássio and midfielder Du Queiroz remain in the ideal team for the tournament.

No athlete entered the specific selection of the round in ESPN’s evaluation, responsible for giving the marks – the award uses 40% of the total score coming from a statistics algorithm and another 60% from the journalists’ evaluation.

The team currently has Cassio (Corinthians); Marcos Rocha (Palmeiras), Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras), Murilo (Palmeiras) and Piqueréz (Palmeiras); Du Queiroz (Corinthians), Zé Rafael (Palmeiras), Arrascaeta (Flamengo) and Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras); Mendoza (Ceará) and Calleri (São Paulo). The coach is Abel Ferreira, also from Palmeiras.

Timão is the second club with the most representatives among the 12, as Palmeiras dominates the list with seven nominees so far. Flamengo, São Paulo and Ceará have one each so far.

The Corinthian archer is one of two cast members who have already been voted the best in a specific round. He received a score of 6.85 for his performance against São Paulo, in the 1-1 draw at Neo Química Arena.

The other who had this award was striker Róger Guedes, rated at 7.34 in Corinthians’ 3-0 triumph over Avaí, in the second round of the tournament, when he scored the three Alvinegro goals. This was, so far, the fifth best overall score for the award.

