Corpus Christi party returns to the Esplanade with a 130-meter rug

posted on 06/16/2022 12:59



(credit: Pedro Marra/CB/DA Press)

After two years stopped due to the covid-19 pandemic, the traditional Corpus Christi party of the Archdiocese of Brasília returns to the Esplanada dos Ministérios. Despite the return, celebrations are still reduced due to the sanitary condition. About 60,000 Catholics are expected to show their faith in the Eucharist.

At 7:00 am, Father Paulo Renato, parish priest of the Cathedral of Brasilia, began the prayer with the young people, opening up the making of the traditional rug, through which the Blessed Sacrament will pass in the procession. At 8 am, the food court was opened with snacks and lunch.

Along the 130 meters of the carpet with drawings made with sand, paint, flowers and salt, one of the groups that set up the painting on the grass on the Esplanade was the Pastoral do Surdo de Brasília, coming from the Nossa Senhora do Brasil Institute, from 715/914 North.

A member of the group since 1997, the resident of Águas Claras and digitizer Elevânio Marcos da Silva Souza, 45, helped with the design that celebrates the 40th anniversary of the pastoral, completed in February of this year. “It’s the feast of the body of Christ, it works our spirituality, and we feel this desire to be here in this interaction with the deaf and hearing with everyone excited”, he vibrates.





A resident of Águas Claras, the digitizer Elevânio Marcos da Silva Souza, 45, has been helping to make the rugs since 1997.

(photo: Pedro Marra/CB/DA Press)





Joining the team for 29 years, the pastoral interpreter of Libras, Esmeralda Castro, gets emotional when she mentions that her relationship with her son Júlio César led her to the group in February 1993. “When we arrived in Brasília from Dom Pedro, interior of Maranhão, I thought I would use Libras at home with him. Soon after, in February 1994, we got to know the pastoral, catechesis room and interpreting masses. God took me here”, says Esmeralda.





Esmeralda Castro, libra interpreter at the Pastoral do Surdo de Brasília, group coordinator in making the rug at the Corpus Christi party

(photo: Pedro Marra/CB/DA Press)





The festivities that have taken place in Brasília since 1961 and on the Esplanade of Ministries since 1978 are being organized this year by the Corpus Christi Commission, coordinated by the extraordinary ministers of Eucharistic Holy Communion (MESCE) of the Archdiocese.

Group of young people debut in carpet making

The party is old, but there are also newcomers, as is the case of Lúcio Costa’s group of 16 young people from São José Parish. They make a drawing of a chalice lifted by a priest of a monastery during a retreat held last month, at the church farm, in Padre Bernardo (GO), in the surroundings of DF.

The group’s coordinator, math student Victor Theodoro, 21, explains that the inspiration for the drawing comes from the priest’s detailed hand position. “It was very important for us to see the Mass celebrated for three days. And when we went to discuss the idea of ​​the drawing, why not make Father Samuel’s hand (holding the chalice)”, recalls the resident of Guará.





Coordinator of São José Parish, by Lúcio Costa, Victor Theodoro, 21, math student, draws on a rug at the Corpus Christi party

(photo: Pedro Marra/CB/DA Press)





Victor adds that the group had the help of the parish priest and other religious leaders of the event to prepare the drawing for the first time. “It’s been very gratifying to be here, where we’re making the mold designed to make the rest easier, with straw and paint, so we can finish it a little earlier than agreed”, concludes the young man.

schedule yourself

In the afternoon, there will be a confession service at 3 pm. The preparatory animation for the Holy Mass on stage starts at 4 pm. At 4:45 pm, the Mass entrance procession takes place with all the clergy of Brasília and the archbishop, Dom Paulo Cezar Costa. At 5 pm, the Mass at the Altar will begin, mounted on the lawn of the Esplanade of Ministries, in the quadrant next to the Cathedral.

At the end of the Holy Mass, there will be the traditional procession with the sea of ​​candles to honor the Blessed Sacrament, which will travel the Esplanade in the popemobile used in the visit of Saint John Paul II to Brasilia. In the procession, the Archbishop will give three blessings with the Blessed Sacrament: to the sick, to rulers and to families.





































Check the timetables

6 am to 12 pm – Making the rugs and preparing the Altar, chapels and sacristies;

3pm to 5pm – Confessions;

16h – Beginning of the animation and praises;

16:45 – Start of the entrance procession leaving the Cathedral;

17h – Beginning of the Holy Mass;

18:30 – Beginning of the Procession with the Blessed Sacrament; and

20:00 – Closing.