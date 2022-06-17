Corpus Christi: see where to get vaccinated against Covid-19 this Thursday (16), in DF | Federal District

Vaccination against Covid-19 continues this Thursday (16), Corpus Christi day. UBS 1 in Asa Sul, UBS 2 in Ceilândia, UBS 5 in Taguatinga and UBS 2 in Sobradinho II offer immunization ( see addresses and hours below ).

This Thursday, the application of the fourth dose begins for people aged 40 and over. The other doses are available for those aged 12 and over.

The Health Department reported that, on Thursday, there is no vaccination against influenza and measles. According to the paw, routine immunization is also suspended.

Here’s where to get vaccinated against Covid-19 this Thursday

UBS 1 South Wing

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm

Address: SGAS 612

Vaccination hours: 9 am to 5 pm

Address: QNN 15 LOT F

Vaccination hours: 9 am to 5 pm

Address: Setor D Sul – Special Area 23

Vaccination hours: 8 am to 5 pm

Address: Rodovia DF 420, Health Complex, Mansions Sector, next to UPA Sobradinho

Why is it necessary to apply the fourth dose?

At the end of March, the Ministry of Health issued a technical note justifying the decision to apply the 4th dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. At the time, the recommendation was aimed at people over 60 years old.

According to the folder, data on cases, hospitalizations and deaths from respiratory infections in the country indicated a “trend of loss of protection in properly vaccinated elderly”, with emphasis on “the age group above 80 years of age”.

Also according to the document, this reduction in the effectiveness of vaccines after four or five months in the elderly can be partly explained by the process of immunosenescence, or the natural aging of the immune system.