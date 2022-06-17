Cory Barlog may be playing the game

Fans remain hopeful about God of War Ragnarok news, but Sony continues to remain a mystery about its release date. While that news doesn’t arrive, Cory Barlog, director of the 2018 game, is apparently already venturing into the Norse lands once again.

In publication in twitter, the developer reported that his portable Steam Deck from Valve has been delivered, but that he won’t have time to enjoy it because he’s playing “something else at the moment”. Suggestive or not, he also shared a photo with the DualSense in hand.

Steam Deck arrived…but probably won’t get to play it for a while because I’m currently playing this other thing… pic.twitter.com/OD3JcBE4wk — cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 15, 2022

The Steam Deck is here…but I probably won’t be using it for a while because I’m playing this other thing at the moment…

Since returning to Twitter, Barlog has been making posts that hark back to God of War Ragnarok. In one of the most recenthe shared a fan post, who asked the community for patience, as soon everyone will be watching gameplays and commenting on the game — whether positively or negatively.

God of War Ragnarok was the subject of the most diverse speculation on social media shortly after its debut window was changed on PSN. After that happened, many rumors emerged claiming that the game will arrive in November 2022 — while others believe in a window to 2023.

In any case, the text is merely speculative — although Barlog’s mysterious post hints at the possibility that he’s already playing the adventure.

Cory Barlog mocks rumors about delaying God of War Ragnarok to 2023

Speculation about God of War Ragnarok’s 2023 debut has lost steam recently. In interaction on Twitter, Barlog mocked the publication of David Jaffe, ex-Santa Monica, who suggested the release window for next year. Know more!