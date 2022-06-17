Covid: half of private hospitals are 81% to 100% occupied | Health

GOVSP Half of private hospitals register 81% to 100% occupancy of clinical beds with Covid-19 patients, research shows

New research by the Union of Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories of the State of São Paulo (SindHosp) with 95 private hospitals shows that the rate of hospitalizations for Covid-19 has grown again.

According to the survey, 49% of hospitals reported having clinical beds for Covid-19 and that the occupancy of these beds is between 81% and 100%. At the same time, 41% of the hospitals that said they did not have separate beds to treat the disease had an occupancy between 81% and 100%.

In addition, the occupancy rate in ICUs also increased. According to the survey, 40% of hospitals that reported having beds dedicated to the care of patients with Covid-19 have bed occupancy between 81% and 100%. While 40% of hospitals that do not have specific beds dedicated to Covid have an occupancy between 61% and 80%.

According to the data, 42% of hospitals said that care for Covid-19 cases in urgent/emergency services increased between 21% and 40% in the last 15 days. For 29%, this increase exceeded 100%.

This increase in rates also caused the waiting time for service in Covid cases to increase. In 43% of hospitals, the average time in urgent/emergency services is 1 hour, and in 40% of them, it is 2 to 3 hours.

Among the hospitals surveyed, 48% of those who said they had beds dedicated to the care of patients with Covid-19 do not have pediatric ICU beds. In the 40% of respondents who have this type of bed, the occupancy rate is between 61 and 80%. On the other hand, of the hospitals that do not have beds dedicated to Covid-19, 51% are occupied by up to 20% and 49% do not have a pediatric ICU.

Of the 95 private hospitals that participated in the survey, 31% are located in the capital of São Paulo and 69% in the countryside, with a total of 8,907 clinical beds, 2,790 adult ICU beds and 479 pediatric ICU beds. The survey was carried out between the 3rd and 14th of June.

According to the doctor and president of SindHosp, Francisco Balestrin, the survey data indicate that patients infected by the disease are returning to hospitals, both to the emergency room as well as to clinical admissions and ICUs.

“Despite the easing measures, it is concluded that the pandemic is not over and that it is essential that the population take the vaccine booster and continue to maintain safety protocols such as wearing a mask in closed environments, washing hands and avoiding agglomerations”, said the doctor.

Profile of Covid-19 patients

According to the survey, 88% of hospitals stated that the most frequent age group in emergency services is between 19 and 29 years old and 42% between 30 and 50 years old.

In clinical admissions, 39% of hospitals have beds occupied by people between 30 and 50 years of age; in 51% of hospitals, clinical beds are occupied by patients between 51 and 80 years of age.

In the ICU, in 41% of the hospitals, these beds are mostly occupied by people between 30 and 50 years old; and 45% report predominant occupation between the age group of 51 to 80 years.

