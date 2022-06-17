Covid ICU occupancy exceeds 80% in almost half of private hospitals in SP – 06/15/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

A new survey carried out by the Union of Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories of the State of São Paulo (SindHosp) reveals that 40% of private institutions that have ICU beds dedicated to the care of Covid-19 already register an occupancy rate between 81% and 100 % in these wards.

Among hospitals that do not have a specific sector for patients who are diagnosed with the disease, 40% claim to have between 61% and 80% of their intensive care beds occupied, precisely because of the arrival of people infected by the coronavirus.

The survey also shows that, with the increase in cases of people infected with the virus in recent weeks, the occupancy of clinical beds varies from 81% to 100% in half of the private hospitals in São Paulo that have wards for Covid-19. The same index is repeated in 41% of those who do not have exclusive vacancies for the disease.

Of the total of 95 private hospitals that responded to the survey, 42% said that care for Covid-19 cases in emergency services had increased between 21% and 40% in the last 15 days. For 29% of hospitals, this rate exceeded 100%.

According to the entity, the numbers confirm that Covid-19 is taking patients back to hospitals.

“Despite the easing measures, it is concluded that the pandemic is not over and that it is essential that the population take the vaccine booster and continue to maintain safety protocols such as wearing a mask in closed environments, washing hands and avoiding agglomerations. “, says the doctor and president of the union, Francisco Balestrin.

Another fact that draws attention: in 40% of hospitals that have pediatric ICU beds, the occupancy rate varies from 61% to 80%.

The SindHosp survey also asked what the most frequent ages were among patients with Covid-19. Of the respondents, 88% stated that the age group between 19 and 29 years old is the most recurrent in emergency rooms, while 42% pointed to patients who are between 30 and 50 years old.

In terms of hospitalizations, 39% said they had beds occupied by people between 30 and 50 years old. And another 51% said cases predominated among people aged 51 to 80 years.

In 41% of the health facilities that responded to the survey, ICU beds are mostly occupied by people between 30 and 50 years old, while 45% report predominant occupation by patients between 51 and 80 years old.

Held between the 3rd and 14th of this month, the survey gathers responses from 95 hospitals — which corresponds to 25% of the sample and is considered a significant number by SindHosp. Together, the health units add up to 8,907 clinical beds, 2,790 places in the ICU and 479 beds in the pediatric ICU.

