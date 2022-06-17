Covid: see where fourth dose is released for over 40 – 06/16/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Since June 4, the Ministry of Health has released the application of the fourth dose against Covid-19 in people over 50 and in health professionals of any age. Since then, several cities and states have started the new part of the immunization campaign.

However, some places have already reduced this age group and are vaccinating those over 40 years old. A similar scenario had already happened before, as some cities –such as Brasília, Teresina, Manaus and Macapá– were already applying the fourth dose in the group aged 50 or over before the Ministry of Health’s guidance.

Below, see some places where the second booster dose has already been released for those over 40. Remember that, even in this age group, the fourth dose can be applied at least four months after the third.

Federal District

The Federal District started the application of the fourth dose in people over 40 years old this Corpus Christi holiday (16). According to Codeplan (Planning Company), there are about 1.1 million people over 40 years old in the DF — 460,000 of them between 40 and 50 years old.

According to the Department of Health, to receive the fourth dose, the person must bring an identity document with photo, CPF and the vaccine card with the registration of the third. In addition, the use of a mask is mandatory.

This holiday, there are four vaccination points open that can be consulted on the secretary’s website.

Teresina

The capital of Piauí has ​​also released the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine since May 12. According to the FMS (Municipal Health Foundation), to receive the application it is necessary to present an identification document with photo, CPF or SUS card and the vaccination card. Information on vaccination posts can be accessed on the FMS website.

Bethlehem

The capital of Pará is another city that already vaccinates people over 40 with the fourth dose. The measure has been in effect since June 4 after Sesma (Municipal Health Department) evaluated the city’s stock of vaccines.

For vaccination, it is necessary to present RG, CPF, proof of residence and the Belém vaccination card. Details on vaccination locations can be accessed on the website dedicated to the city’s immunization campaigns.