Cryptocurrencies follow the most foolish theory, says Bill Gates – 06/16/2022 – Market

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Cryptocurrencies follow the most foolish theory, says Bill Gates – 06/16/2022 – Market 4 Views

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said that cryptocurrencies and NFTs are an asset class “100% based on a kind of silly theory, that someone is going to pay more for it than I do.”

The “foolishest theory” concerns the belief that it is possible to make money buying a valued asset by selling it to someone “sillier” willing to buy it for an even greater value, in the hope of doing the same.

The speech took place Tuesday (14) at a conference promoted by the TechCrunch website, in Berkeley, California (USA).

“I’m used to asset classes like a farm, where you have production, or a company, where products are made,” declared the billionaire.

Gates further stated that the cryptocurrency and NFT movement has at its heart “a kind of anonymity” that allows it to avoid fees and other government rules.

In reference to the famous Bored Ape (Bored Ape) collection of NFTs, he said sarcastically, “Obviously expensive digital images of apes are going to improve the world immensely.”

The statement comes in a week of strong drops for bitcoin, which, on Wednesday (15), reached the lowest price since December 2020.

Gates has previously criticized bitcoin, saying that people should be more careful in trading the crypto asset.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Elon Musk is criticized by employees in an open letter to SpaceX

SpaceX employees posted an open letter on the company’s Microsoft Teams chat, which has more …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved